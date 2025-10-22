Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonass intimate Diwali bash in NYC with daughter Malti

New York [US], October 22 (ANI): For actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, Diwali was "full of heart and love." The couple, who celebrated the festival of lights with friends in New York, shared glimpses of their intimate celebration with daughter Malti Marie.

The 'Barfi' actress, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram to post pictures from their Diwali bash. From Priyanka and Nick's picture-perfect frame, with her glowing in a red outfit and him looking dapper in white, to little Malti painting diyas with her mom, the celebration was both simple and meaningful.

Priyanka also shared that what made the festival extra special this year was celebrating it with Malti's friends. "A little bit of this and so much of that. This Diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven't discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Malti's friends. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness," read her Instagram post.

The pictures also showed the family performing the Lakshmi puja together, with Malti bringing her own toy idols for the ritual, a sweet detail that won hearts online. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also joined in the festivities. The last picture of the post was a mirror selfie of PeeCee and Nick posing together.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in 'The Bluff,' where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She also started shooting for the second season of her spy series 'Citadel' last month. The actress is also set to appear in SS Rajamouli's next film alongside Mahesh Babu. She recently starred in 'Heads of State' with Idris Elba and John Cena, which was released on Prime Video. (ANI)