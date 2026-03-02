Inside Ram Kapoor–Gautami Kapoor’s tech-savvy home: Face recognition entry, smart lighting and cosy family-first design

Actors Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor have offered a rare peek into their thoughtfully designed, tech-savvy home—one that blends cutting-edge automation with warmth, comfort and a strong family focus.

In a recent YouTube home tour with Nayandeep Rakshit , the couple walk viewers through their residence, revealing how smart systems, curated art and practical design choices come together to create what Ram calls a “sanctuary” for the family. While the house is packed with high-end technology, the emphasis is firmly on usability rather than show.

Advertisement

Ram Kapoor, who describes himself as a self-confessed “gadget enthusiast”, says he personally supervised the interiors to ensure the space reflected the family’s lifestyle and needs, rather than resembling a generic luxury home.

One of the standout features is the house’s keyless entry system, which uses face-recognition technology. The camera at the entrance identifies registered family members and unlocks the door in seconds. The system is also linked to a mobile app, allowing Ram to open the door remotely, even when he is travelling.

The home is fully automated, with smart lighting and motorised curtains across rooms. Motion sensors play a practical role at night—lights automatically switch on when someone enters the kitchen or bathroom and turn off once the space is vacated, reducing both effort and energy use.

Advertisement

A highlight of the house is the couple’s private theatre room, affectionately called “the den.” Designed as a multipurpose space, it doubles up as a movie lounge and a meeting area. The room features a surround-sound system with multiple speaker zones and customised lighting modes such as movie, popcorn, theatrical and meeting presets, tailored to different moods and activities.

Technology also finds expression in subtler design details. A personalised glass sign reading “42 Kapoor” features Ram’s handwriting etched into the glass, while curved glass windows add a distinctive architectural touch. Despite initially exploring more futuristic ideas—such as glass-panel control screens—Ram says he chose simpler interfaces to keep the home intuitive for everyone in the family.

Advertisement

Beyond technology, the Kapoor home follows a “less but lux” philosophy. Earthy shades of beige, brown and tan dominate the interiors, complemented by brass accents that are meant to age naturally over time. The living area features a carefully chosen artwork from M.F. Husain’s Mahabharata series, selected specifically for its muted colour palette to blend seamlessly with the home’s tones.

Texture plays a key role, with textured walls, leather furniture chosen for durability—especially with pets around—and extensive hidden storage to keep living spaces clutter-free. Despite its polished appearance, the house is designed for everyday use. “Things here are meant to be lived with,” Ram notes, adding that nothing in the home is purely decorative.

The couple also speak about the importance of views and openness. The apartment was chosen so the sea and horizon remain visible even from the dining area, reinforcing a sense of calm and connection with the outdoors.

Advertisement

Throughout the tour, Ram and Gautami share light-hearted anecdotes about family life, underlining that for them, the real luxury lies not just in smart systems or designer finishes, but in creating a space where the family can truly unwind.