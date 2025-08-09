Inside Saif Ali Khan’s heartfelt Raksha Bandhan celebration with family

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Saif Ali Khan’s family shared a warm and joyous Raksha Bandhan celebration, capturing hearts with their heartfelt moments together. Soha Ali Khan, Saif’s sister, gave fans a glimpse of the intimate festivities through her Instagram posts, which showcased the close-knit family bond.

The gathering included Saif, Soha, her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Saif’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, all dressed in colourful traditional attire that added to the festive spirit.

Saif was seen looking effortlessly chic in a classic white kurta pyjama, while Soha opted for a vibrant red ethnic suit. Soha's daughter, Inaaya, looked adorable in pink, perfectly matching the joyous vibe, and Ibrahim complemented the look in a blue kurta pyjama.

The celebration featured beautiful moments of Soha and Inaaya tying rakhis on Saif’s wrists, symbolising love and protection. In an endearing touch, Inaaya even tied a rakhi to the family dog and shared the festive spirit with the household staff, showing the inclusivity of their celebration.

Inaaya, the daughter of Soha and actor Kunal Kemmu, and Ibrahim, Saif’s son from his marriage to Amrita Singh, embrace their close family ties. Ibrahim’s earlier Raksha Bandhan post for his elder sister and actress Sara Ali Khan touched many hearts, where he vowed lifelong support and care. Sara responded affectionately, calling Ibrahim “the best brother” and appreciating the strength he provides her.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who recently earned praise for his performance in Kayoze Irani’s film Sarzameen, is steadily making his mark in Bollywood alongside acclaimed actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol.