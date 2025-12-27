Inside Salman Khan’s 60th birthday bash at Panvel farmhouse: MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur and more among guests

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 60 on Saturday. He celebrated the special day with a midnight party at his farmhouse in Panvel. It was attended by Khan's family members, friends and colleagues from the industry.

Heavy security was deployed outside the actor's farmhouse.

Salman Khan’s 60th birthday bash Khan's father, Salim Khan, was seen arriving at the venue in his car. The actor's mom, Salma Khan, was also snapped in a vehicle.

Sohail Khan reached the farmhouse separately.

Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, were papped with their newborn daughter as the couple reached out to extend best wishes to Salman Khan. Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan and Arbaaz's son, Arhaan, were spotted arriving together.

Birthday boy's sister, Alvira Khan, arrived with her family. On the other hand, Arpita Khan and husband Aayush Sharma reached the venue separately.

Celebs at Salman Khan’s birthday party Cricket star MS Dhoni was also among the attendees of the Big Bash.

Celebrities including Aditya Roy Kapur, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Genelia D'Souza, Tabu, Helen, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Randeep Hooda and Mika Singh were also invited.

See pictures here:

Salman Khan cuts cake A video of Khan cutting his birthday cake with paparazzi has also surfaced on social media. Looking handsome as ever, he was seen interacting with everyone before cutting a cake. He seemingly grew emotional.

Previously, India Today reported on Salman Khan's 60th birthday celebration. "Like every year, Salman Khan will be throwing a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse. Apart from his family and close friends, the invitees also include all the directors he has worked with,” a source told the portal.

The source also revealed a special tribute for the actor on his 60th birthday.

“A special video featuring messages from all his directors over his cinematic journey and their experience working with him has been prepared for the actor,” the source added.

Battle of Galwan Meanwhile, a special announcement is expected to arrive today regarding Salman Khan's upcoming film. He will be next seen in the Battle of Galwan.

A source told Hindustan Times, “As Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27, he will be treating fans to a big update related to his upcoming film Galwan. The makers are expected to unveil a key asset from the film between 2 PM and 4 PM.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.