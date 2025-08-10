Inside Salman Khans heartwarming Rakhi celebrations with family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Actor Salman Khan was seen with his family members to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at his sister, Alvira Agnihotri's residence in Mumbai.

Visuals of Salman's arrival with his father, the legendary Salim Khan, have been shared widely over social media. Others who joined in the celebration on Saturday were Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, his son Arhaan Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma with her kids, and Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan, among others.

While the family's Rakhi celebrations were intimate and a homely affair, Alvira Agnihotri's husband, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, shared inside glimpses.

In the video, the younger members of the family enthusiastically celebrated Rakhi, while Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail also joined in.

The 'Sultan' star was seen smiling as Arpita and Alvira tied Rakhi on his wrist, reflecting their warm bonding. Likewise, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also took part in the rituals and showered their sisters with love and blessings.

Prior to this, actress Bina Kak extended her wishes for Salman Khan, calling him "brother-like-son."

"Since I am recovering from a broken ankle, I will miss you on Rakhi day, my dear Salman, my brother like son ...I pray for your happiness, long, healthy and a peaceful life ahead. Lots of love and blessings always, dear Salman," she wrote on Instagram.

Many other Bollywood stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, sharing pictures on social media. From Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Ananya Panday, and Sanjay Dutt, the celebs embraced the spirit of the festival with joy.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss's 'Sikandar,' also featuring Rashmika Mandanna.