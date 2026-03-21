Inside Soha Ali Khan’s Eid: Sheer khurma, biryani and moments with Sara, Kunal and Inaaya

Actor Soha Ali Khan shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram that offered a sneak peek into her Eid celebrations. The actress twinned with her daughter , Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in elegant white shararas featuring mirror work. In one of the pictures, her daughter is seen planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s cheek.

The pictures also showed Soha and Kunal Kemmu spending time in the kitchen, preparing Eid dishes for the family. Another picture shows Soha posing with Sara Ali Khan along with her daughter.

Accompanying the photos, Soha shared a heartfelt message: “Between celebration and reflection today, may we choose compassion and humanity. And may our prayers reach those who need them most. Eid Mubarak #eidmubarak #eidulfitr, (sic),” she wrote.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramazan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. On this day, families and friends gather for festive meals and exchange gifts.

Earlier in the day, Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi also offered a peek into her Eid celebrations on social media. She revealed that she was preparing to distribute Eidi among the younger members of the Pataudi family, including Jeh and Taimur, in keeping with tradition.

Saba shared an image of neatly arranged envelopes labelled for the children, captioning it, “All the munchkins Eidi!!”. In another post, she extended festive greetings to her followers, wishing them “Eid Mubarak”.

Earlier this year, in February, Soha had participated in Mahashivratri celebrations at her in-laws’ residence along with Kunal. She was seen preparing puris as part of the prasad, reflecting the couple’s mutual respect for each other’s cultural traditions.

Celebrities wish fans Eid Mubarak Several celebrities across the country extended Eid al-Fitr wishes to the family, friends, and fans celebrating the festival. Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun and several other stars from Indian cinema and the cricket world took to social media to share their wishes.

To mark this joyous festival, people exchange best wishes by saying ‘Eid Mubarak’ — an Arabic greeting which means "blessed festival" or "blessed feast".

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In an adorable video montage of hugging scenes for its hit movies, Aamir Khan Productions wished everyone a happy Eid. “This Eid, hold your loved ones a little closer. Eid Mubarak,” they wrote.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt message to mark the festival and prayed for peace.

“Eid Mubarak to all. Praying for happiness and peace in everyone’s lives,” he wrote on X