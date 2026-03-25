Inside the Himachal school where Dhurandhar 2 was shot — and Sanjay Dutt once studied

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its impressive box office run, inching towards the ₹1,000 crore mark globally within days of release, one of its filming locations is drawing attention—not for high-octane action, but for its rich legacy.

Tucked away in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, The Lawrence School in Sanawar has once again found itself in the spotlight. Known for its scenic landscape, colonial architecture, and academic pedigree, the institution served as a key backdrop for the blockbuster starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun.

Recalling moments from the shoot, school headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon told The Times of India that Ranveer Singh interacted with students during his time on campus, leaving many with lasting memories. Actor Yami Gautam also visited the school with director Aditya Dhar, spending time amidst its tranquil surroundings.

Dhillon noted that the campus’ unique blend of natural beauty and heritage continues to attract filmmakers. “The distinctive setting of our school makes it a sought-after destination for the film industry,” he said.

This, however, is not the school’s first association with cinema.

Founded in 1847, The Lawrence School, Sanawar is widely regarded as Asia’s oldest co-educational boarding school. Over the years, it has maintained strong ties with the film industry—not just as a shooting location, but also as an alma mater to several well-known names.

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Among them is Sanjay Dutt, who plays Chaudhary SP Aslam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His connection to the school adds a personal dimension to the film’s association with the campus.

Dutt has often spoken about his time at Sanawar. During the pandemic, when the school extended support to local students, he had written a note appreciating the efforts of the headmaster and faculty. He commended their focus on both academics and emotional well-being, adding that the institution taught him resilience.

The school’s Bollywood links extend further back. Veteran actors such as Balraj Sahni, Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt were associated with Sanawar and chose it for their children’s education. Over the years, the school has also educated personalities like Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Pooja Bedi and filmmaker Shaad Ali.

For filmmakers, Sanawar offers more than just visual appeal. Its expansive grounds, heritage buildings and disciplined environment provide a setting that combines authenticity with cinematic scale.

Interestingly, the first Dhurandhar film also shot at the campus for three days, establishing it as a recurring location for the franchise. The sequel builds on that association, further strengthening Sanawar’s presence on Bollywood’s filming map.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to dominate the box office. The sequel follows the success of the first instalment, which reportedly earned over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.