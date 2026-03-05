Inside the star-studded Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna reception: Exclusive pics

The Hyderabad reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda turned into a grand gathering of Indian cinema’s biggest names, with exclusive photographs from the evening capturing warm reunions, affectionate gestures and heartfelt congratulations.
Held at a luxury hotel in the city, the reception followed the couple’s recent wedding celebrations and drew leading actors, filmmakers and political figures. The evening blended glamour with emotion, as colleagues and close friends came together to celebrate the newlyweds.
One of the most talked-about moments from the evening was when Rashmika and Vijay posed for pictures with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Amala Akkineni. The photograph, showing the two generations standing side by side, quickly began circulating on social media. In another candid moment, Naga Chaitanya was seen warmly hugging Vijay, a gesture that reflected the close bond shared within the industry.
Political leader D. K. Shivakumar was also present and was photographed presenting the couple with a bouquet. Soon after, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni stepped forward to offer their wishes, handing over another bouquet as photographers captured the moment.
Actor Ravi Teja was seen posing with the couple, smiling broadly for the cameras. Meanwhile, veteran star Venkatesh Daggubati shared a particularly warm moment, embracing both Vijay and Rashmika in a hug that drew applause from guests nearby.
Filmmaker Sukumar attended the reception with his wife, and the couple posed together with the newlyweds for an exclusive photograph. Sukumar and Vijay have shared a long professional association, making his presence at the event especially significant.
Throughout the evening, Rashmika was seen greeting guests with folded hands and a wide smile, while Vijay remained close by her side, stopping frequently for photographs. The décor featured traditional floral arrangements and soft lighting, giving the reception an elegant but relaxed feel.
The reception marked the couple’s first large public celebration after their wedding, which was held privately with family and close friends. For many in attendance, the evening was not just about star power but about celebrating a relationship that has grown in the public eye over the years.
As the exclusive images continue to circulate, the reception stands out as one of the most high-profile gatherings in Hyderabad this year — a night where the film fraternity came together to honour two of its most popular stars.
