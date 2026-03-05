Inside the star-studded Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna reception: Exclusive pics

The Hyderabad reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda turned into a grand gathering of Indian cinema’s biggest names, with exclusive photographs from the evening capturing warm reunions, affectionate gestures and heartfelt congratulations.

Held at a luxury hotel in the city, the reception followed the couple’s recent wedding celebrations and drew leading actors, filmmakers and political figures. The evening blended glamour with emotion, as colleagues and close friends came together to celebrate the newlyweds.

One of the most talked-about moments from the evening was when Rashmika and Vijay posed for pictures with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Amala Akkineni. The photograph, showing the two generations standing side by side, quickly began circulating on social media. In another candid moment, Naga Chaitanya was seen warmly hugging Vijay, a gesture that reflected the close bond shared within the industry.

View full Image Rashmika and Vijay posed with Nagarjuna and his family - son Chaitanya and wife Amala.

View full Image Naga Chaityana gives Vijay a hug as he congratulates the latter.

Political leader D. K. Shivakumar was also present and was photographed presenting the couple with a bouquet. Soon after, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni stepped forward to offer their wishes, handing over another bouquet as photographers captured the moment.

View full Image DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, also met the couple and gifted them a bouquet.

View full Image Ram Charan and Upasana gifted Rashmika and Vijay a big bouquet.

Actor Ravi Teja was seen posing with the couple, smiling broadly for the cameras. Meanwhile, veteran star Venkatesh Daggubati shared a particularly warm moment, embracing both Vijay and Rashmika in a hug that drew applause from guests nearby.

View full Image Rashmika-Vijay pose with Ravi Teja.

View full Image Rashmika-Vijay are all smiles as actor Venkatesh holds them in warm embrace.

Filmmaker Sukumar attended the reception with his wife, and the couple posed together with the newlyweds for an exclusive photograph. Sukumar and Vijay have shared a long professional association, making his presence at the event especially significant.

View full Image Pushpa director Sukumar poses with Rashmika-Vijay along with wife Thabitha Bandreddi.

Throughout the evening, Rashmika was seen greeting guests with folded hands and a wide smile, while Vijay remained close by her side, stopping frequently for photographs. The décor featured traditional floral arrangements and soft lighting, giving the reception an elegant but relaxed feel.

The reception marked the couple’s first large public celebration after their wedding, which was held privately with family and close friends. For many in attendance, the evening was not just about star power but about celebrating a relationship that has grown in the public eye over the years.