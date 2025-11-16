Inspection Bungalow Review: Zee5's latest offering is neither scary nor funny enough

‘Inspection Bungalow’, directed by Saiju S.S. and written by Suneesh Varanadu, arrives as a Malayalam horror-comedy that tries to mix the supernatural with small-town police drama.

On paper, the concept is genuinely appealing. The setting, the village of Aravangad, with its crumbling police station and a supposedly haunted government bungalow, offers a perfect backdrop for a quirky, engaging series. The premise allows space for suspense, humour, and mild thrills. Unfortunately, while the intention of the creators is visible, the execution rarely reaches the level required to make the show stand out.

The series follows Sub-Inspector Vishnu, played by Shabareesh Varma, a devout and somewhat timid officer who is terrified of anything remotely paranormal.

When the local police station becomes too damaged to function, the officers are forced to relocate to the abandoned Inspection Bungalow. The building carries a reputation for being haunted, and the early episodes build this tension fairly well.

The introduction of Mythili, a paranormal researcher played by Aadhya Prasad, promises the possibility of scientific explanations, supernatural twists, and interesting character dynamics.

At the start, the show appears to have a clear direction, blending the mystery of bizarre crimes with ghostly occurrences and the personal fears of its lead character. Vishnu’s attempts to transform the dilapidated bungalow into a functional workspace are charming and relatable.

His internal conflict, shaped by hints of a mysterious past, adds potential emotional depth. For a moment, it feels as if the series might balance its many elements.

However, the issues begin around the midway point. The writing becomes noticeably uneven, and the narrative seems unsure of what it truly wants to be. ‘Inspection Bungalow’ shifts constantly between horror, comedy, and investigative drama, yet it never commits deeply to any of them. As a result, none of the components leave a lasting impact.

The horror portions, which should ideally anchor the suspense, are disappointingly ineffective. There is no real sense of tension or dread. The supernatural moments feel underdeveloped, almost as if they were added as an afterthought rather than carefully constructed to enhance the story. The series labels itself a horror-comedy, but the horror simply isn’t frightening in any meaningful sense.

On the other hand, the comedic efforts also fall flat. The humour feels forced, repetitive, and at times unnecessarily exaggerated. The jokes lack timing, and the situations designed for laughter rarely land the way they should. Instead of lightening the mood or adding charm, the comedy disrupts the already fragile tone of the series.

Beyond writing, the technical aspects fail to offer much support. The cinematography is serviceable at best but lacks creativity and atmosphere—something essential for a story centred on a haunted location.

The direction appears uncertain, especially in transitions between genres, and the musical score does little to elevate tension or emotion. Everything feels slightly below par, as though the production could not decide whether to prioritise mood, pacing, or tonal consistency.

The acting, however, is one of the more positive elements of the show. Most performers deliver decent work despite the limitations of the script. Shabareesh Varma brings sincerity to the role of Vishnu, even when the writing doesn’t fully support his character.

Aadhya Prasad, as Mythili, is earnest and convincing in her investigative sequences. The antagonist trio are surprisingly strong, almost carrying certain scenes by themselves. But several other cast members appear unsure of their characters’ depth, resulting in stiff or uneven performances.

In the end, ‘Inspection Bungalow’ is a series that clearly has heart. The intentions of the creators—to blend humour, mystery, and supernatural intrigue—are evident throughout. But the execution is scattered. Instead of becoming a distinctive horror-comedy, the show ends up neither scary nor funny. With its subpar technical craft, inconsistent tone, and underutilised premise, the series leaves you wishing it had spent more time refining its identity.