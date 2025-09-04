Inspector Zende OTT release: When and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee-Jim Sarbh's movie, cast, plot

Inspector Zende OTT release: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to don the uniform once again for his upcoming release, Inspector Zende. It also stars Jim Sarbh in the lead. The film is inspired by police officer Madhukar Zende, with Jim Sarbh portraying Carl Bhojraj, a character modelled after the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Inspector Zende OTT release: When and where to watch Inspector Zende will release on 5 September.

It will be streaming on Netflix.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped a funny clip from Inspector Zende, featuring Bajpayee ahead of the release and wrote, “Bhau Kadam memes for Corporate Teens. Watch Inspector Zende, out 5 September, only on Netflix! #InspectorZendeOnNetflix.”

See post:

Making the announcement, the OTT giant dropped the trailer of Inspector Zende on Instagram. Their official post read, “Madhukar Zende ka sabse bada mission ab shuru. Interpol’s most wanted ko pakadna. Watch Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, out 5 September, only on Netflix.”

Inspector Zende plot Inspector Zende is inspired from the life of renowned police officer Madhukar B. Zende, the man who grabbed headlines for nabbing the infamous “bikini killer” Charles Sobhraj.

Set in Mumbai during the 1970s and 1980s, a time when investigations relied on intuition and street-smart tactics rather than CCTV cameras or digital forensics, the film reimagines the high-profile manhunt with a quirky, humorous twist by Bajpayee.

Inspector Zende cast Besides Bajpayee and Sarbh, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan and Onkar Raut.

It is directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar. Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut of Adipurush fame, have backed the film together.