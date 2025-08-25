Inspector Zende trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee-Jim Sarbh's new movie catches Internet's attention; ‘This is pure cinema’

Inspector Zende trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen in a hilarious chase with “swimsuit killer” Jim Sarbh in the latest Netflix movie, Inspector Zende, which will premiere online on September 5.

Inspector Zende's trailer, which dropped on Monday, August 25, has caught the Internet's attention, and the social media users are already loving it.

Watch Inspector Zende's trailer here:

The trailer shows Bajpayee's sharp-witted inspector Zende locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with Sarbh’s charming yet elusive Carl Bhojraj.

Here's how netizens reacted: While some netizens deemed the trailer as “pure cinema,” some users hoped that Inspector Zende would be as good as Paatal Lok's Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary.

“Woww this is pure cinema I like it,” a user said.

“Oh my God... The trailer is awesome.. can't stop laughing,” added another user.

“Dekho koi bhi ho. But inspector Hathiram Choudhary ke muqable ka hona chahiye. Tabhi kuchh bat banegi,” quipped a user.

“I'm Glad to see JIM SARBH getting the role he deserves. He’s damn classy and underrated,” a user said.

Another added, “Manoj Bajpai never disappointed fans.”

Amid a sea of praise for Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, Bhalchandra Kadam caught most of the netizens' attention, who found him “hilariously awesome” in the trailer.

“I'm here for BHAU KADAM as Rishi Kapoor,” a user said.

“Manoj Bajpayee and Bhau Kadam this is gonna be hilariously awesome,” added another user.

About Inspector Zende Inspector Zende is written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut. The movie is loosely inspired by the real-life arrest of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj by Mumbai police officer Madhukar Zende.

Veteran actors Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, and Nitin Bhajan feature in the movie as Zende's trusted team, while Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale will also play pivotal roles.

Their camaraderie and witty banter keep the pursuit as entertaining as it is intense. The high-stakes hunt races through cities and culminates in Goa, where sharp instincts and seamless teamwork lead to Carl's dramatic capture.

Talking about the upcoming movie, Bajpayee said playing Inspector Zende let him dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining.