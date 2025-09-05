Inspector Zende Twitter review: Manoj Bajpayee-Jim Sarbh's cop thriller gets thumbs up by fans: ‘A banger’

Inspector Zende Twitter Review: Manoj Bajpayee’s latest cop drama, Inspector Zende, has finally dropped, and early reactions from viewers on X suggest it’s a hit. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film also stars Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, and Girija Oak in pivotal roles.

The movie follows the story of Madhukar Zende, the real-life Mumbai cop who famously arrested serial killer Charles Sobhraj, not once, but twice. Bajpayee plays the titular role, while Jim Sarbh takes on the character of Carl Bhojraj, inspired by Sobhraj.

Soon after its release, the film started trending on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers praising its sharp writing, humour, and stellar performances.

One user wrote, “Another unsung hero’s role played brilliantly by @BajpayeeManoj. You must know about the man #InspectorZende who arrested #CharlesSobhraj twice. Funny, comic, and a real tribute to a deserving hero.”

Another review described the film as, “like your best friend telling a family ghost story — with punchlines.”

A fan gushed, ”#InspectorZende is a banger! 90s vibe, comedy + crime, #ManojBajpayee in serious mode = classic. @jimSarbh’s French accent is on point. Writing, camera, and lighting are top-notch. Second half a bit slow, but the ending is wow.”

Adding to the praise, another viewer commented, “It’s witty, it’s quirky, it’s gripping. Loved this biographical drama directed by Chinmay Mandlekar.”

“Manoj Bajpayee delivers a gripping performance in Inspector Zende, where he portrays a relentless inspector on the trail of serial killer Charles Sobhraj,” a fan wrote.

With its mix of humour, suspense, and nostalgia, Inspector Zende seems to have struck a balance that’s resonating with audiences, setting it up to be another noteworthy addition to Bajpayee’s impressive filmography.

Inspector Zende cast Besides Bajpayee and Sarbh, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan and Onkar Raut.

It is directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar. Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut of Adipurush fame, have backed the film together.

Talking about the film, Bajpayee said in a statement, "What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining... I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix."