Instagram Rings Awards 2026: Erling Haaland, Bhavitha Mandava among 25 winners; what will they get?

Instagram has announced the names of 25 creators selected for its 2026 Rings Awards, recognising individuals from across the world for their originality, creative vision and willingness to take risks. The list includes two Indians — fashion model Bhavitha Mandava and freestyle footballer Muhammed Riswan.
“We’re honored to unveil our 2026 Rings winners: 25 creators from around the world who inspire us. We look forward to celebrating their creative courage throughout the next year,” the Meta-owned platform said in a social media post.
The two Indian creators feature alongside 23 other artists, performers and professionals from different creative fields who have been recognised for their contributions.
The Instagram Rings Awards are an annual initiative launched in October 2025 to recognise 25 creators globally for their distinctive ideas, originality and creative contributions.
The programme aims to celebrate talent and influence beyond conventional social media metrics, with greater importance given to creativity and impact rather than the number of followers a creator has.
Here are the 25 creators selected for this year's Instagram Rings Awards:
1. Bhavitha Mandava – Indian fashion model
2. Muhammed Riswan – Indian freestyle footballer
3. Erling Haaland – Norwegian footballer
4. Salehe Bembury – American footwear designer
5. Kareem Rahma – Egyptian-American comedian and host of Subway Takes
6. Renell Medrano – Photographer and multidisciplinary creative
7. Skylar Marshai – Creative strategist
8. Szilveszter Makó – Photographer
9. Jordan Firstman – Actor, writer and director
10. Lyas – Paris-based fashion commentator
11. Sam Visser – Makeup artist
12. Pooja Tripathi – Indian-American comedian
13. Under the Cover – UK-based literary community
14. Steven Gao – Chef
15. MLMA – Multimedia artist
16. Ngozi Esther Edeme – Makeup artist
17. Vicky Montanari – Fashion creator
18. LATINMAFIA – Mexican music group
19. Jasmine "JB" Badie – Creative director and choreographer
20. Alexis Nikole Nelson – Forager and educator
21. Damien Jalet – Choreographer
22. Joyce Alane – Singer-songwriter
23. Juan Alvear – Nail artist
24. Medet Shayakhmetov – Film director
25. Little Simz – British rapper
Each of the 25 selected creators will receive a specially designed physical ring featuring a four-leaf clover made from Connemara marble.
Apart from the physical award, Instagram will also provide the winners with exclusive digital features. These include the option to customise the background colour of their Instagram profiles, giving them additional ways to personalise their pages.