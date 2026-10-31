Subscribe

Instagram Rings Awards 2026: Erling Haaland, Bhavitha Mandava among 25 winners; what will they get?

The list includes two Indians — fashion model Bhavitha Mandava and freestyle footballer Muhammed Riswan

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Erling Haaland to Bhavitha Mandava: Who are Instagram's 25 Rings Award winners of 2026?
Erling Haaland to Bhavitha Mandava: Who are Instagram's 25 Rings Award winners of 2026?
Advertisement
AI Quick Read

Instagram has announced the names of 25 creators selected for its 2026 Rings Awards, recognising individuals from across the world for their originality, creative vision and willingness to take risks. The list includes two Indians — fashion model Bhavitha Mandava and freestyle footballer Muhammed Riswan.

Advertisement

“We’re honored to unveil our 2026 Rings winners: 25 creators from around the world who inspire us. We look forward to celebrating their creative courage throughout the next year,” the Meta-owned platform said in a social media post.

The two Indian creators feature alongside 23 other artists, performers and professionals from different creative fields who have been recognised for their contributions.

What are the Instagram Rings Awards?

The Instagram Rings Awards are an annual initiative launched in October 2025 to recognise 25 creators globally for their distinctive ideas, originality and creative contributions.

The programme aims to celebrate talent and influence beyond conventional social media metrics, with greater importance given to creativity and impact rather than the number of followers a creator has.

Advertisement
Also Read | Harry Kane wins Ballon d'Or 2026 award, ends England's 25-year long wait

Full list of 25 Instagram Rings Award winners 2026

Here are the 25 creators selected for this year's Instagram Rings Awards:

1. Bhavitha Mandava – Indian fashion model

2. Muhammed Riswan – Indian freestyle footballer

3. Erling Haaland – Norwegian footballer

4. Salehe Bembury – American footwear designer

5. Kareem Rahma – Egyptian-American comedian and host of Subway Takes

6. Renell Medrano – Photographer and multidisciplinary creative

7. Skylar Marshai – Creative strategist

8. Szilveszter Makó – Photographer

9. Jordan Firstman – Actor, writer and director

10. Lyas – Paris-based fashion commentator

11. Sam Visser – Makeup artist

12. Pooja Tripathi – Indian-American comedian

13. Under the Cover – UK-based literary community

14. Steven Gao – Chef

15. MLMA – Multimedia artist

Advertisement

16. Ngozi Esther Edeme – Makeup artist

17. Vicky Montanari – Fashion creator

18. LATINMAFIA – Mexican music group

19. Jasmine "JB" Badie – Creative director and choreographer

20. Alexis Nikole Nelson – Forager and educator

21. Damien Jalet – Choreographer

22. Joyce Alane – Singer-songwriter

23. Juan Alvear – Nail artist

24. Medet Shayakhmetov – Film director

25. Little Simz – British rapper

What will the Instagram Rings Award winners receive?

Each of the 25 selected creators will receive a specially designed physical ring featuring a four-leaf clover made from Connemara marble.

Also Read | Celebs are selling sarees on Facebook, Instagram LIVE: See what works for them

Apart from the physical award, Instagram will also provide the winners with exclusive digital features. These include the option to customise the background colour of their Instagram profiles, giving them additional ways to personalise their pages.

Advertisement

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentInstagram Rings Awards 2026: Erling Haaland, Bhavitha Mandava among 25 winners; what will they get?
Advertisement
Read Next Story