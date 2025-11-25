International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh loses best actor title for Amar Singh Chamkila to Oriol Pla

Diljit Dosanjh’s powerful turn as the late Punjabi music icon in Amar Singh Chamkila couldn’t clinch the Best Performance by an Actor honour at the International Emmy Awards 2025. The award, announced at the ongoing ceremony in New York, went to Spanish actor Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto. Diljit was also pitted against David Mitchell (Ludwig) and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude) in the competitive category.

Amar Singh Chamkila was additionally nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, but the trophy was ultimately claimed by Lost Boys & Fairies, backed by Duck Soup Films.

Diljit Dosanjh and director Imtiaz Ali attended the prestigious event, turning heads on the red carpet. Diljit opted for a glittering jacket paired with a white shirt and a classic black turban, adding his signature Punjabi flair to the evening.

View full Image NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Diljit Dosanjh attends the 53rd International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on November 24, 2025 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) ( Getty Images via AFP )

About Amar Singh Chamkila Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the Netflix biopic explores the meteoric rise and tragic end of Amar Singh Chamkila — a Punjabi folk sensation whose bold, unfiltered lyrics struck a chord with audiences, especially women challenging societal constraints of the time.

The film features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role along with Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s second wife and stage partner. The music — composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil — earned widespread praise. Released globally on April 12, 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila opened to critical acclaim, marking what many hailed as a strong comeback for Imtiaz Ali.