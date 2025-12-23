Kartik Aaryan trolled online as Saat Samundar Paar remake from 'Tu Meri Main Tera…' faces massive social media backlash

The newly released version of ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ from the forthcoming Bollywood film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ has sparked intense online criticism, with much of the reaction leaning heavily negative.

Internet reacts to ‘Saat Samandar Paar’ from ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ The track, a modern reinterpretation of the iconic song originally featured in the 1992 film ‘Vishwatma’, was unveiled this week as part of the promotional campaign for the Christmas-season romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Audiences took to social media almost immediately, expressing widespread disappointment with the remake’s execution and tone.

Watch the remix here:

The release of the new rendition of ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ prompted an immediate and emotive backlash online, with many users expressing a sense of cultural loss.

One widely shared reaction read, “Bollywood music has just died today. The culture song, filmed on gorgeous Divya Bharati from Rajiv Rai movie has been insulted to the core. SHAME (sic).”

Criticism has also focused on the technical and performance aspects of the song. Viewers questioned the vocal quality and overall execution, with one remark stating, “Even having Quick Style as their support dancer can’t help this tattoo song. Terrible voice (sic).” Others were more blunt, calling for immediate corrective action, including comments such as, “Undo this thing right now (sic).”

Several users framed the release as part of a wider trend of disappointing remakes. Statements like, “Successfully ruined another classic (sic),” and “Show me a worst remake than this. I’ll wait (sic),” were repeatedly echoed across comment sections.

Timing and presentation also came under scrutiny. One reaction noted, “Wrong timings to release this movie (sic),” while another mocked the choreography and energy of the track, saying, “Wtf is this. Kids at school annual function dance better than this! (sic)”

Finally, some listeners highlighted the emotional disconnect they felt when hearing the new version. As one comment put it, “You know this is an energetic song but when the song starts you realise you click the wrong one … and go for the real one (sic).”

About the Actual Song and Its Context The original ‘Saat Samundar Paar’, composed by Viju Shah, sung by Sadhana Sargam and featured in ‘Vishwatma’, became a cultural staple of early 1990s Bollywood music due to its catchy rhythm and energetic vibe. The recreated version in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ adopts a slower, more romantic tone and showcases lead actor Kartik Aaryan in a pre-wedding celebration sequence alongside a supporting ensemble.

A notable element of this latest rendition is the inclusion of Norwegian dance group Quick Style, whose international reputation in hip-hop choreography brings a distinct visual flavour to the video. Their presence was intended to add a global, contemporary aesthetic to the classic track’s revival.

Copyright and Legal Dispute Beyond audience reaction, the song has been embroiled in a legal controversy. Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd, producer of Vishwatma, filed a copyright infringement petition against the makers of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ — including Dharma Productions and Saregama India Ltd — alleging that the remix was used without proper authorisation.

The Bombay High Court recently declined to grant interim relief to Trimurti Films, allowing the song’s use in the film to proceed for the time being. The dispute remains scheduled for further court consideration in January 2026.

About ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ The forthcoming film is a festive romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions, set for theatrical release on 25 December 2025.