Rakul Preet Singh clarifies after husband Jackky Bhagnani calls their marriage ‘situationship’: 'Funny until it’s not..'

Recently, the Bollywood couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh opened up about their marriage. However, the film producer left the internet confused after calling his marriage a ‘situationship’. Amid this, De De Pyaar De actor reacted strongly to the now-viral statement.

Rakul Preet Singh reacts Taking to her Instagram stories, Rakul Preet Singh clarified and wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversation deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create (sic).”

What did Jackky Bhagnani say Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh appeared in an episode of Zingabad on YouTube and talked about why they got married to each other.

Bhagnani said, “We told each other that we are not 20-21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill that void because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier.”

Rakul added that they “filling a void in each other’s lives. It’s not like you didn’t take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy. I can go on that holiday by myself. I think there are more important things in life to talk about”.

During the conversation, Bhagnani mentioned, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything."

He further said that if an ex of his calls him when Rakul is around, he never hesitates to answer on speaker. He added that since he isn’t hiding anything, he doesn’t feel “suffocated" in their relationship.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh says she first met Jackky Bhagnani during Covid, seeking vodka

Netizens react As the clip went viral on social media, netizens were found divided over Bhagnani's statement. Some even compared them to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who once faced backlash after the Padmavat actress revealed they were not initially committed and "technically allowed" to date others while seeing each other at the same time.

A user reacted to Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's remark and wrote, “Words like “situationship” don’t really fit into marriage—it’s either commitment or confusion, and clarity matters more than labels.”

“This has to be the most ridiculously contradictory and dumbest statement ever uttered,” added another.

One more said, “I don't know who they are, but the way he mentioned his ex, even while talking about his current relationship, makes it clear he's still stuck on the past and is using this woman as a coping mechanism."