Rakul Preet Singh clarifies after husband Jackky Bhagnani calls their marriage ‘situationship’: 'Funny until it’s not..'

Recently, the Bollywood couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh opened up about their marriage. However, the film producer left the internet confused after calling his marriage a ‘situationship’. Amid this, De De Pyaar De actor reacted strongly to the now-viral statement.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Rakul Preet Singh clarified and wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversation deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create (sic).”
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh appeared in an episode of Zingabad on YouTube and talked about why they got married to each other.
Bhagnani said, “We told each other that we are not 20-21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill that void because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier.”
Rakul added that they “filling a void in each other’s lives. It’s not like you didn’t take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy. I can go on that holiday by myself. I think there are more important things in life to talk about”.
During the conversation, Bhagnani mentioned, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything."
He further said that if an ex of his calls him when Rakul is around, he never hesitates to answer on speaker. He added that since he isn’t hiding anything, he doesn’t feel “suffocated" in their relationship.
As the clip went viral on social media, netizens were found divided over Bhagnani's statement. Some even compared them to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who once faced backlash after the Padmavat actress revealed they were not initially committed and "technically allowed" to date others while seeing each other at the same time.
A user reacted to Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's remark and wrote, “Words like “situationship” don’t really fit into marriage—it’s either commitment or confusion, and clarity matters more than labels.”
“This has to be the most ridiculously contradictory and dumbest statement ever uttered,” added another.
One more said, “I don't know who they are, but the way he mentioned his ex, even while talking about his current relationship, makes it clear he's still stuck on the past and is using this woman as a coping mechanism."
Someone else shared, “So they are married, but it's a 'situationship'? Jackky Bhagnani is reinventing relationship goals and confusing the entire internet at the same time! Usually, marriage is the end of a situationship, not the continuation. Someone please give him a dictionary!”
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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