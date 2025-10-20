Internet erupts after Salman Khan’s viral statement on Pakistan-Balochistan: What did the Dabangg star say?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan created a buzz on the internet with his recent statement on Balochistan and Pakistan. The actor mentioned Balochistan and Pakistan separately while talking about people working in the Middle East.

Salman Khan’s viral statement on Pakistan-Balochistan Khan made the statement at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he attended the event alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The video of Salman Khan referring to Balochistan and Pakistan separately has now gone viral.

What did Salman Khan say about Pakistan-Balochistan? Talking about the growing popularity of Indian cinema among the South Asian communities who live in the Middle East, the Dabangg actor said, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here."

Watch video:

Internet reacts to Salman Khan’s viral statement at Riyadh Reacting to the video, many had mixed opinions about Khan's statement.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Expect nai kiya tha. Lekin bahut acha hai ki celebrities bhi pro India hai. (Didn't expect, but good to know that celebrities are pro India)."

"Salman always finds a way to make everyone feel included," added another, seemingly agreeing with Khan's remark.

"He is speaking facts," yet another emphasised.

On the other hand, many also slammed the superstar for his words.

Among them, a user wrote on the micro-blogging site, "If Balochistan is officially part of Pakistan, then why mention it separately? Was it just a slip of words or a subtle message? Sometimes a single line can open a big debate."

"Salman Khan clearly mentioned “People of Balochistan” separately, showing his inclusive and thoughtful way of addressing everyone," added one sarcastically.

"Even Salman Khan admitted that Balochistan is a separate country," one more wrote.

Someone also said, "We really shouldn't expect geopolitical precision from Bollywood."

Balochistan and Pakistan issue explained Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, holds immense strategic and economic significance in the region. It’s home to the Gwadar port near the Gulf of Oman and contributes nearly 40% of the country’s gas production. Yet, despite its natural wealth and its role in Beijing’s ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the people of the region have claimed to be neglected by Islamabad’s central leadership. This allegation has fuelled resentment and sparked an ongoing independence movement that traces back to Balochistan’s controversial accession to Pakistan in 1948.

Geographically, the Baloch homeland stretches beyond Pakistan’s borders. Its northern part lies in Afghanistan, the western region, Sistan-Baluchistan, is in Iran, and the remainder forms Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The Baloch people have long maintained that they were forcefully annexed during Partition, and their distinct ethnic identity sets them apart from the politically dominant Punjabis and Sindhis. Over the decades, the region has seen unrest.

However, the Pakistani government described them as problems caused by a few local tribal leaders instead of a larger movement of unhappy people in the region.