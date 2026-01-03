Internet erupts over Vijay’s 'last dance' as Jana Nayagan trailer smashes early viewership records

The trailer of Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil superstar Vijay, has triggered an outpouring of reactions online, with fans hailing it as a fitting and explosive prelude to the actor’s much-anticipated Pongal release.

Internet reacts to ‘Jana Nayagan’ trailer release Released on Saturday evening ahead of the film’s 9 January theatrical launch, the trailer drew nearly a million views across its Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions within the first half-hour. Producers later described it as Kollywood’s fastest trailer to reach five million real-time views, underlining the scale of anticipation surrounding the project.

Social media platforms were quickly flooded with celebratory posts, many framing the film as Vijay’s “last dance” before his formal entry into politics. One fan wrote: “One of the Best movie ever! Save my tweet 1000 cr + (sic)”, while another simply declared: “ONE LAST DANCE ♥️ (sic)”. The sense of an event film was echoed by a third reaction that read: “THALAPATHY IS COMING! 💥 (sic)”.

Advertisement

Several posts praised the trailer’s tone and mass appeal. “What a fantastic trailer!!! Perfect last dance. Massy Massy Avatar of Thalapathy loading. Lots of love from SRK fans!! Cant wait for Jan 9th (sic),” read one widely shared comment, highlighting the crossover attention the trailer has received beyond Vijay’s core fan base. Another reaction stated: “#JanaNayagan Trailer - What a wowwwwwwwwww!!! Intensity in every frame (sic).”

Director H Vinoth’s approach also drew discussion, particularly around the film’s political undercurrents. “#JanaNayagan Trailer is absolute Blast. Even though the core might be adopted, but looks like HVinoth did many changes exclusively for ThalapathyVijay loaded with Political elements (sic),” one user noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others pointed to hints of unexpected elements in the visuals, with one fan posting: “Blast blast I’m coming 🔥🔥🔥 #JanaNayaganTrailer is a perfect blend of commercial and futuristic aspects ? ( what was that humanoid robot fight?) We are in for a lot of surprises + political flavours spilled throughout. January 9…we are coming! (sic)”

More about the film ‘Jana Nayagan’, which translates to People’s Hero, is a Tamil-language political action thriller directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.

Also Read | Jana Nayagan trailer out: Vijay fans pour milk on banners in Chennai

The film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, with Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani in supporting roles. It is intended to be Vijay’s final on-screen appearance before he shifts his focus fully to politics, and marks KVN Productions’ first Tamil film.

Advertisement

The project was officially announced in September 2024 under the working title Thalapathy 69, reflecting Vijay’s 69th film as a lead actor, with the final title revealed in January 2025. Filming began in Chennai in October 2024, followed by schedules in Payanoor and additional shoots back in Chennai, before wrapping in August 2025.

Advertisement