Internet fumes at Sona Mohapatra for ‘targeted hate’ at Shefali Jariwala after death: ‘New low, jealous’

Singer Sona Mohapatra left many unhappy on the internet with her recent post about Kaanta Laga just days after the death of the remix star, Shefali Jariwala. Sona took to her Instagram Story and slammed the directors of the music video, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. While addressing Shefali as a 42-year-old, she called Kaanta Laga a ‘smutty’ video.

Sona Mohapatra on calls Kaanta Laga ‘smutty’ video After Shefali's sudden death, the makers said that there would never be a sequel to the hit song, and Shefali would always remain the Kaanta Laga girl.

Sona wrote, "3 legends created Kaanta Laga. Composer, lyricist, and singer: RD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Lata Mangeshkar."

"This utterly misplaced ‘retirement’ by people calling themselves ‘makers’ to get some PR out of a death nothing less. (Viral B is a paid site largely) These two only created a smutty video with a remix with a 19 year old. (Of course no permission from legends required for their xx interpretation). RIP and all for the 42 year old lady but legacy? and this…(sic)," added Sona about popular paparazzo account of Viral Bhayani, who shared about Radhika and Vinay 'retiring' Kaanta Laga.

Internet reacts to Sona Mohapatra's post Someone shared her post on Reddit and wrote, “Let her die peacefully Sona...” “Sona Mohapatra lashes out Makers of Kaanta Laga new version and also disrespects Late Shefali Jariwala. Looks like targeted hate on Shefali (sic),” also read the post.

Reacting to the post, someone wrote in the comments, “This is so unnecessary and insensitive, especially if Shefali’s loved ones read it. ‘RIP and all to the 42 year old lady’, she can’t even say her name?! This woman is always salty about something, especially things that don’t concern her. She needs to get a life (sic).”

“This is actually so insensitive and hurtful for her close one. Also, there is no need to be rude to a person who is no more here to defend herself (sic),” added another.

One more user commented, “KABHI AAR KABHI PAAR (ft Deepal Shaw) remix version was sung by Sona Mohapatra, how is that video/ song any different than kaanta laga , what is this hypocrisy madam (sic).”

“Being jealous with a dead person is a new low I saw today (sic),” yet another said.

Sona Mohapatra reacts to criticism On Saturday, Sona responded to the criticism over her post. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “To all those trolling me about being insensitive, are we okay with RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Majrooh Sultanpuri… legends of our musical heritage fading and getting disconnected from their own creations? We are ok with paid PR to milk someone’s death? Calling yourself the ‘makers’ of Kaanta Laga is okay when you just the makers of a remix video? (sic)”