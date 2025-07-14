Internet furious as CBFC cuts Superman-Lois kiss scene. Fans ask 'they allow scantily clad Bollywood item songs—why?

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is once again at the centre of controversy after cutting a 33-second kiss between Superman and Lois Lane in the Indian theatrical release of the new ‘Superman’ film.

While the film continues to draw crowds, many fans have taken to social media to criticise the decision, accusing the board of hypocrisy and cultural double standards.

Internet Left Furious After CBFC Cut Superman-Lois Kiss The outrage erupted shortly after the film began screening in India, with many viewers noticing an abrupt cut during a key emotional moment between the characters. Initial confusion gave way to anger when it was revealed that the edit had been mandated by the censor board.

“This kiss was part of the storyline. The way it was chopped off, it felt like a glitch in the theatre (sic),” wrote one viewer on X. “Only later did I realise it was a CBFC cut. Sad! (sic)”

Fans expressed frustration over what they perceive as a double standard in the board's approach to censorship.

One user remarked, "Censor board is cutting off kissing scenes while item songs objectifying women—which cause way more harm in society—are allowed without issue. If he was pinching her navel and slapping her butt instead, suddenly it'd become sanskari for the censor board (sic)."

Another user mockingly congratulated the CBFC by writing, “Oh, bravo, CBFC! Cutting a 33-second Superman-Lois kiss to 'protect' us, while letting vulgar item numbers slide—truly a masterclass in cultural logic! Guess superheroes need to stick to punching, not smooching, in this oh-so-pure cinematic utopia (sic).”

Others pointed out inconsistencies with recent Bollywood releases.

“Housefull 5’s double meaning and vulgar jokes were fine though (sic),” noted one fan, while another added, “But they allow scantily clad Bollywood item songs—why? (sic)”

Some expressed disappointment on a storytelling level. “The worst part is, she said ‘I love you too’. Without seeing this moment, the story feels incomplete (sic).”

The backlash has sparked broader criticism of the CBFC’s cultural leanings.

“Dehati sanskari censor board members shouldn’t have the right to decide for me what I can or cannot watch (sic),” wrote one angry user.

“If only the government spent this much effort and money on prosecuting sexual offenders.”

Another added a satirical take with a pop culture reference. “Butt-punching scenes are allowed, kissing ‘spoils the youth’ of the nation (sic),” adding a GIF from the viral ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ song from ‘Daaku Maharaj’.

Internet reactions to the censored kiss scene in Superman.

