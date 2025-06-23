Internet hails Park Jin-young’s emotional performance in ‘Our Unwritten Seoul’, calls him a 'phenomenal actor'

Park Jinyoung, member of the popular K-pop group GOT7, is earning widespread praise for his emotional and nuanced performance in the Netflix K-drama ‘Our Unwritten Seoul’.

Viewers across social media platforms have flooded timelines with heartfelt reactions, applauding his ability to bring raw depth and vulnerability to his character, Lee Hosu.

Internet praises Park Jin-young acting In recent episodes of ‘Our Unwritten Seoul’, Lee Hosu (essayed by Park Jin-young) faces a devastating turning point—losing his hearing following a traumatic accident. Fans were quick to commend Jinyoung’s acting, noting how he captured Hosu’s heartbreak, grief, and horror with haunting realism.

One fan wrote, “Hosu looks so terrified and heartbroken... Jinyoung portrayed this devastating feeling so painfully real. He is such a phenomenal actor (sic).”

Another highlighted his precision and subtlety: “That subtle twitch on the right side of his face before Hosu’s right ear started ringing — Jinyoung’s detailed acting is insane (sic).”

Many were moved by the moment Hosu loses his hearing while listening to the woman he loves speak about her dreams. “What a cruel moment... this memory will be carved into Hosu’s mind forever as the last thing he ever heard (sic),” a viewer wrote.

Fans also expressed their heartbreak over Hosu’s long history of suffering: “He lost his parents at a young age, went through a car accident, now he’s deaf? Eating glass would hurt less than seeing him like this (sic).”

Others reflected on Jinyoung’s emotional range and recurring tragic roles: “Park Jinyoung, you are such a pretty crier. But wdym Lee Hosu is back in his dark hole again? Jinyoung always gets trauma-filled characters (sic)!”

With his performance as Lee Hosu, Park Jin-young has once again proven that he is not just an idol, but an actor of immense talent and emotional depth.

‘Our Unwritten Seoul’ is currently streaming on Netflix and also features Park Bo-young alongside Jin-young.