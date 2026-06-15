Internet is in love as Tom Holland, Zendaya begin Spider-Man: Brand New Day press run as a married couple

Tom Holland and Zendaya have officially begun the promotional campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, making their first stop as a married couple in Madrid on June 15 as anticipation builds for the next instalment in Marvel's Spider-Man franchise.

Tom Holland, Zendaya start 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' press run The actors, who are widely recognised for portraying Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Michelle 'MJ' Jones respectively, appeared together at the Spanish event as part of the film's international publicity tour. Their appearance quickly generated significant attention online, with fans focusing not only on the upcoming film but also on the pair's chemistry during the event.

Holland arrived in a coordinated ensemble featuring a black jacket, black trousers, a red shirt and a black tie. Zendaya, meanwhile, wore a black Christian Cowan dress distinguished by fringe detailing, drawing praise from fashion observers and fans across social media platforms.

View full Image View full Image US actress Zendaya and British actor Tom Holland react during a photocall for ��Spider-Man: brand new day�� movie in a hotel in Madrid on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) ( AFP )

View full Image View full Image US actress Zendaya and British actor Tom Holland pose during a photocall for ��Spider-Man: brand new day�� movie in a hotel in Madrid on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) ( AFP )

The appearance marked the first major stop in the promotional run for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one of Marvel's most closely watched upcoming releases. While plot details surrounding the film remain tightly guarded, excitement around the project has continued to grow following its official announcement.

Fan reactions to the couple Images and videos from the Madrid event circulated rapidly online, prompting a wave of reactions from fans. Many highlighted the couple's interactions during the appearance, with one social media user writing, “Tom Holland and Zendaya prove once again why they're Hollywood's favorite power couple at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Madrid... (sic)”

Another fan commented, “I'm crying over Tom's tender touch on her back and their final exchange of glances! (sic)”

Several viewers pointed to smaller moments captured by photographers and attendees. One reaction read, "the wink?? i’m actually gone i love them so much (sic)", while another user posted, "my parents still being this buzzy after all these years…yeah #tomdaya (sic)".

The event also sparked broader commentary about the pair's enduring popularity among fans. One social media user wrote, "every time they show up together the internet collectively remembers love exists for about 10 minutes (sic)".

Others remarked on Zendaya's appearance and the couple's relationship. One fan said, "Ouuu she looks more happier or am I the only one seeing that healthy face (sic)", while another added, "They look so beautiful together! I really hope they continue to keep their love life as private as possible because I can definitely see that theres lots of love there. 💜🫶🫶 (sic)".

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Holland and Zendaya have become one of Hollywood's most closely followed celebrity couples since starring together in Marvel's Spider-Man films. Their joint appearances remain relatively rare, often attracting significant public interest whenever they attend premieres, award ceremonies or promotional events together.