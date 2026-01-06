Internet reacts as insider hints spark Ghost Rider talk for MCU’s future

Marvel fans are once again abuzz with speculation that the supernatural anti-hero Ghost Rider could play a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following the Avengers: Secret Wars era. The chatter centres on reports from industry insider Daniel Richtman that Marvel Studios is developing a project featuring the fiery, motorcycle-riding character.

It must be noted that no official confirmation has yet been made by the studio. Internet reacts as Marvel insider hints spark Ghost Rider talk According to these reports, Marvel Studios is working on a “Ghost Rider” project that might appear in the MCU’s phase after Avengers: Secret Wars — the culmination of the so-called Multiverse Saga scheduled for late 2027. It is not clear whether this project will be a feature film, a series on Disney+, or take another form entirely.

Online reaction to the rumours has been swift and wide-ranging. Some fans are calling for familiar faces, while others are speculating about new casting choices. One comment read, “Bring back Nicolas Cage!! (sic)” Another added, “We all want this (sic).”

A third reaction said, “Wonder which iteration they are going to go with? Probably Johnny since they haven’t had one in the MCU (sic).” Others suggested a mix of old and new, with one fan writing, “It should be Robbie Reyes with Nic Cage as Johnny to guide him (sic).”

Another took a more sceptical view, posting, “Can’t wait to watch this in 10 years (sic).”

Several reactions also focused on rumours and the broader direction of the franchise. One user claimed, “I saw a rumor that Robert Pattinson is supposed to play Ghost Rider (sic),” while another said, “Ryan gosling will play the character (sic).”

There were also calls for Marvel to expand its darker storytelling, with one post stating, “I hope one of the next phases is the supernatural side of marvel. Blade, ghost rider, more doctor strange and more moon knight (sic).” Another added, “Ghost Rider project for next MCU saga means supernatural side finally getting proper development - Blade delays aside, Hell's expansion continues (sic).”

Richtman’s information, shared via accounts such as Marvel Updates, suggests the move would mark a deliberate shift towards exploring darker, more supernatural themes within the MCU. This direction would align with Marvel’s recent expansion into mystic and horror-tinged stories, including Werewolf by Night, Moon Knight and Blade, which have broadened the universe’s tone beyond traditional superhero fare.

The speculation has reignited long-standing fan interest in the Spirit of Vengeance. Ghost Rider has appeared in live-action media before — most notably in Columbia Pictures’ Ghost Rider films starring Nicolas Cage — and made a brief in-continuity appearance on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. via the Robbie Reyes version of the character.

One report even suggests that Ghost Rider may be introduced in Avengers: Doomsday — the December 2026 MCU crossover that precedes Secret Wars — in a “big role”. While this remains unconfirmed, it has fan communities eager to see how Marvel might integrate the character with established Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four casts.

Fans continue to watch for confirmation, including casting news that might signal how Ghost Rider will be portrayed. Rumours about potential actors such as Ryan Gosling or even a reprise by Nicolas Cage have circulated online, though neither has been substantiated.

The broader context for these rumours is Marvel’s evolving strategy following the Multiverse Saga. Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to reset parts of the MCU timeline, potentially opening space for new teams, story arcs and character dynamics. One of the most discussed possibilities among observers is the adaptation of the Midnight Sons — a supernatural superhero team from Marvel Comics that includes Ghost Rider alongside characters such as Blade, Morbius and Moon Knight.