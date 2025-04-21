’Investigation underway...we have taken some samples’: Police on actor Shine Tom Chacko drug case

Kochi (Kerala), India, April 21 (ANI): Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been under scrutiny ever since his name surfaced in an alleged drug case.

Tom Chacko, who fled from a hotel in Kochi during a narcotics raid last week, was arrested by Kochi police on April 19 after about a four-hour-long interrogation. However, a few hours later, he managed to secure bail.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner of Police Putta Vimaladitya informed that an investigation is underway.

"Investigation with regard to a case registered against actor Shine Tom Chacko is going on. We have taken some samples to be forwarded to the FSL and based on the results, we will conduct further investigation. There are certain other circumstances which we are investigating as well... He is cooperating with the investigation and as of now, we will not be able to actually take it further or make any conclusive remarks unless we have some more information... He has given an explanation and we are verifying if it is true," the police official said.

Earlier, the actor appeared at the Ernakulam North Police Station with his lawyers.

Shine appeared in response to a notice issued by the police, which asked him to explain the reason behind his attempt to flee from the hotel room.

This follows Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious filing a complaint against Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour and substance abuse on set.