Invincible Season 3 Episode 7 leaves fans mind blown ahead of finale: ‘By far the best’

Invincible Season 3 Episode 7 was released on Thursday and fans have great things to say about the new episode. The adult animated superhero television series is based on the Image Comics comic book series written by Robert Kirkman.

Invincible Invincible series follows the story of a teenager named Mark Grayson and his journey as he becomes a superhero due to his Viltrumite ancestry. Adopting the superhero name Invincible under the guidance of his father who is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Mark navigates through his personal life and superhero duties. As Mark embarks on his journey to become the hero that his father is, he remains unaware of a looming conspiracy that not only threatens the planet but also leaves him questioning his true purpose.

Advertisement

Steven Yeun stars as Mark Grayson / Invincible. Sandra Oh and J. K. Simmons play Mark's mother and father, respectively.

Social media reviews Invincible Season 3 Episode 7 Reacting to the much-anticipated, new episode of Season 3, fans have hailed the show. One of them took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, “Currently watching Invincible season 3 episode 7. Just pure action, and I'm here for it.”

“#INVINCIBLE Season 3 Episode 7 is by far the best episode in the entire run! My expectations were high but holy shit the animated moments were on point, the battle sequences and the jaw dropping moments. This episode proves that it can exceed expectations and show how much this comic series can deliver,” someone posted a detailed review.

Advertisement

Yet another shared, “Just finished invincible season 3 episode 7 it was an emotional roller coaster and it was peak thank you.” On the other hand, many claim to watch it again, thanks to its entertaining episode. The user posted, “Season 3 episode 7 of Invincible was so good im gonna watch it again tomorrow.”

See posts here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Invincible Season 3 spoiler Invincible Season 3 brings intense battles this season as Mark Grayson faces his biggest challenge. As the Invincible War breaks out, with multiverse-related conflicts caused by Angstrom Levy, Mark is left questioning everything he knows.

Meanwhile, a powerful Viltrumite warrior named Conquest appears in the series. Conquest's appearance fulfills Anissa’s warning from Season 2, and tests Mark and his capabilities like never before.

Advertisement

Adding to the season, actor Jonathan Banks has joined the cast in a secret role reportedly sparking several fan theories. One of them suggest that Banks might be the one starring as Conquest.

This season's highlight also includes Mark Grayson's new blue suit, a symbol of his shift in mindset following the events in the previous season. It is said that the new suit is to represent a darker, more intense phase in his journey. Creator Robert Kirkman had hinted that Mark's transformation will bring major character developments.