IPL 2025 Final: Anushka Sharma's REACTION goes viral after Virat Kohli's dismissal during RCB vs PBKS match

IPL 2025 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star Virat Kohli had an early dismissal at Tuesday's clash with Punjab Kings. Unfortunately, the shot didn’t go as planned and flew off the top edge. Omarzai took a brilliant diving catch and Virat got out just seven runs short of his fifty.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's early dismissal His early dismissal left many disappointed including his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.

Anushka arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to support RCB.

Internet reacts to Anushka Sharma's visuals In viral visuals from the stadium, Anushka appeared visibly upset.

Commenting on her reaction, a user jokingly wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Anushka Sharma is very Unhappy when Virat Kohli got out.”

Someone also said, “Why do these cameramen show Anushka whenever Virat is out? I've seen it many times here now I saw it live as well.”

See post here:

Advertisement

RCB's team is playing in the IPL finals after nine years.

PBKS' Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against RCB in the final of the IPL season.

After winning the toss, Iyer said, "We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. The crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is the more calm you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy. Same team."

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rajat Patidar added, "We were also going to bowl. Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage, but as I said it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil."

Team PBKS vs RCB Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma