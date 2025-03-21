On Friday night, superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached Kolkata as he will be attending the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens. His team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the IPL 2025 on Saturday.

Shah Rukh Khan at Kolkata The match brings back memories of 2008's inaugural game, where Brendon McCullum of KKR hit a record 158 runs against RCB.

Paparazzi videos from Kolkata airport have surfaced on social media. In them, Shah Rukh looked cool in a white T-shirt paired with denim pants and sunglasses.

As fans gathered outside the arrivals of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Shah Rukh treated them with a warm gesture. In videos, he was seen waving at them. He even blew kisses.

KKR vs RCB at IPL 2025 opening ceremony KKR and RCB have experienced a change in leadership over the years. While Ajinkya Rahane assuming command of KKR, Rajat Patidar is at the helm of RCB.

RCB seems determined to break its losing streak against KKR, having fallen short in their last four encounters.

The opening ceremony will be a star-studded event.

KKR team This year's KKR squad includes: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson.

RCB players Team RCB has: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.