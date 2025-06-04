IPL’s top wicket-taker with ₹45 cr net worth, never played a Test, parents wanted him to be chess champ; Guess who?

Not every cricket star starts with a bat or ball. This cricketer who kept making headlines this IPL season, began his journey on a chessboard. While his parents dreamt of seeing him become a chess champion, training him for six hours a day, his heart remained set on cricket. Can you guess who is he?

IPL's top wicket-taker It is Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal, part of Punjab Kings, locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight at the IPL 2025 finals.

Yuzvendra Chahal, a national chess player Before finding his first love, cricket, Chahal was a chess player since the age of 6. It was his father KK Chahal who introduced him to chess. He went on to become a national chess player, representing India.

In an interview with Times of India, his father revealed, “Cricket was always his first love. He was mad about cricket. He had put this condition that he will play and excel in chess only if we allow him to play cricket in future.”

Yuzvendra Chahal is known as the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Yuzvendra Chahal's career Chahal grabbed everyone's attention when took 34 wickets in the National Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in 2009. He played for Haryana and was later signed by Mumbai Indians in 2011 to play in the IPL.

He rose to fame with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the team he clashed with tonight. Once he was their highest wicket-taker for two years and later made it to his first India caps in ODIs and T20Is on a tour of Zimbabwe in June 2016.

Since his debut, Chahal played 72 ODI matches and taken 176 wickets while he took 96 wickets in 80 T20Is. Despite his success, he is yet to play his first Test match.

RCB beats PBKS Meanwhile, Chahal's team PBKS failed to bring their first IPL trophy this season.

Yuzvendra Chahal's love life Besides his performance, Yuzvendra also remained in the news for his personal life. He is rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash who also attended the finale match and cheered for her beau.

Yuzvendra and RJ Mahvash are yet to comment on their relationship rumours. Neither of them has denied or accepted the reports about their budding romance.

Previously, he was married to choreographer, dancer Dhanashree Verma. The two tied the knot in December 2020 and later filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025. As part of their divorce settlement, Yuzvendra was ordered to pay Dhanashree a substantial alimony of ₹4.75 crore.

