Iron Maiden Burning Ambition: New documentary celebrates 50 years of the legendary heavy metal band

‘Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition’, a feature-length documentary chronicling the rise of one of heavy metal’s most influential bands, has been released in cinemas worldwide as part of celebrations marking the group’s 50th anniversary.
Directed by filmmaker Malcolm Venville and produced in partnership with Universal Pictures Content Group, the documentary traces Iron Maiden’s evolution from their formation in East London in 1975 to their emergence as one of rock music’s most commercially successful and enduring acts.
The film arrives at a milestone moment for the British band, whose career spans five decades, 17 studio albums and more than 130 million records sold worldwide. The release also coincides with Iron Maiden’s ongoing “Run For Your Lives” world tour and a broader anniversary campaign that includes a visual history book and a major fan event planned later this year.
Built around rare archival footage, fresh interviews and animated sequences featuring the band’s iconic mascot Eddie, ‘Burning Ambition’ offers a chronological account of the group’s rise through the New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement and their eventual ascent to global stadium status.
The documentary includes appearances from celebrity admirers including Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Gene Simmons, whose contributions underline the band’s influence across generations and musical genres.
The film also revisits some of the defining moments in the band’s history, including early line-up changes, controversies surrounding their 1982 album “The Number of the Beast”, and their expansion into international markets at a time when heavy metal remained largely outside mainstream radio support.
Despite frequent claims of satanic references linked to their imagery and album themes, the band has consistently rejected such interpretations.
The release comes shortly after Iron Maiden’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, further cementing their standing within music history.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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