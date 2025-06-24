‘Ironheart’ REVIEW: A visually slick but emotionally flat Marvel series that shows promise too late in the game

Marvel Studios’ ‘Ironheart’, the final chapter in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, lands with a whimper more than a roar.

Created by Chinaka Hodge and starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, the series sets itself up as a unique blend of science and sorcery. Unfortunately, what could’ve been an exciting fresh direction for Marvel TV ends up feeling like a well-polished but ultimately underwhelming instalment in an increasingly uneven phase.

Picking up after the events of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Ironheart’ opens with Riri returning to her hometown of Chicago. There, she finds herself wrapped up in a conflict involving Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), aka The Hood — a character whose arc is meant to balance menace and tragedy, but who ultimately struggles to leave any significant impact.

Dominique Thorne does a reliable job carrying the show as Riri, though much of the emotional range required from her is flattened by uneven pacing and inconsistent character development.

Thorne’s portrayal is earnest, but the script doesn’t give her nearly enough breathing room to mature her identity beyond the genius inventor mould. We’re told she’s exceptional; we’re rarely shown how that truly sets her apart. And no, I do not mean, building suits and being an inventor.

Anthony Ramos, meanwhile, has the unenviable task of portraying a man descending into darkness. Robbins is supposed to be layered — part villain, part victim — but what we get is a character who seems more irritated than tormented.

His performance never quite connects emotionally; viewers are unlikely to feel the inner conflict the writers clearly intended. You neither hate him, love him, nor particularly fear him. And for a primary antagonist — or at least someone positioned as one for the bulk of the runtime — that’s a glaring issue.

The show’s standout, surprisingly, comes from Lyric Ross in a dual role as Riri’s best friend and her AI companion Natalie. Ross brings much-needed vitality to the screen, often acting as the emotional anchor in scenes that might otherwise fall flat. She is lively, funny, and manages to humanise the technology around her with ease.

The supporting cast — including Sonia Denis as Clown, Shakira Barrera and Zoe Terakes as the Blood siblings, and drag icon Shea Couleé as Slug — adds refreshing energy to the series.

These characters, while not always well-written, feel fun and distinct, and inject a touch of whimsy that contrasts the otherwise serious tone. Clown, in particular, brings a sort of eccentricity that the MCU often lacks in its newer offerings.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s much-hyped appearance is reserved for the final episode, and while it’s undoubtedly the series’ highlight, it arrives far too late. His presence — cryptic, charismatic, and disruptive in all the right ways — hints at a bolder, more daring Marvel that the rest of ‘Ironheart’ shies away from.

Visually, ‘Ironheart’ is more hit than miss. Riri’s first suit, reminiscent of Tony Stark’s early designs, evokes a nostalgic charm. It’s rugged, industrial, and oddly endearing. The second, sleeker model is serviceable but lacks distinctiveness — the choice of a red makes it look more cartoonish than cutting-edge.

CGI and VFX are commendably done. A particular moment when Riri’s suit envelops her in mid-air to prevent an accident is both thrilling and visually impressive. It's one of the few times the series truly feels like a Marvel production in the best sense. Sadly, such standout moments are few and far between.

The show’s music serves its purpose but never becomes a character of its own. The background score complements the action and emotion but fails to leave a lasting impression. However, the musical cues used to depict Riri’s stubborn independence are well-executed — even if her hyper-independence might strike some as grating before it becomes understandable.

Episode six — with its fusion of magic and tech — finally pushes the boundary of what Marvel shows could do if they dared. It teases a kind of genre hybrid that the earlier episodes only flirt with, making one wish the rest of the series had the same confidence.

‘Ironheart’ isn't a disaster. It’s competently made, decently acted, and has its moments of inspiration. But it never fully soars. It’s the kind of show that makes you think: “That could have been something special.” Instead, it settles for serviceable. For a series meant to usher in the next wave of genius-level superheroes, that’s a shame.

Final Verdict: 2.5/5 Marvel fans may find enough here to stay entertained — especially in the final episode — but it’s unlikely to win over the sceptics or make a lasting dent in the Marvel canon. ‘Ironheart’ sparks, but rarely burns.