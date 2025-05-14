Ironheart trailer: Dominique Thorne returns as MIT genius Riri Williams after Black Panther Wakanda Forever

The much-awaited trailer for Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne, dropped on May 14. The series will centre around Riri Williams, a brilliant young inventor who builds a suit of armour that rivals the one created by Tony Stark — better known as Iron Man.

Ironheart trailer is here The two-minute, 47-second trailer offers a glimpse into Riri's life as an MIT student following the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). We’re introduced to Parker Robbins, who appears to be interviewing Riri at first — but things soon take a mysterious turn as it becomes clear he may not be who he claims to be. The series will follow Riri as she uncovers secrets that blur the line between technology and magic, setting her on a thrilling path filled with danger and discovery.

Watch the trailer here:

In the comics, Parker Robbins is also known as The Hood. He wears a hood that allows him to use dark magic and arts. In another universe, Parker is the leader of a criminal organisation that kidnapped and enslaved Chinese immigrants in America before being killed by Xu Xialing (Shang-Chi's sister), who took control of his organisation.

In the show, Parker's role will be essayed by Anthony Ramos.

Ironheart is set to premiere on Disney+ (JioCinema/Hotstar) on June 24, 2025, with the first three episodes of its six-part series. It will mark the final television release and the conclusion of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The show is created by Chinaka Hodge and will be directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Ryan Coogler, Louis D’Esposito, along with various others.

