Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar's film unstoppable, grosses ₹200 cr worldwide

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar's latest Telugu outing, Irumudi, refuses to slow down as it is heading towards its third weekend. The film has surpassed the ₹200 crore mark (gross collection) as per the film team. The film has received a positive response from critics and the audience.

However, film tracker Sacnilk is yet to confirm the ₹200 crore milestone for Irumudi.

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14 According to the website, the Ravi Teja-starrer collected ₹3.60 crore net in India across 2,378 shows on day 14. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 33.6% on Thursday, pushing its total India net collection to ₹149.75 crore.

The film was released in Tamil and Telugu languages. The original Telugu version raked in ₹3.59 crore to the Day 14 India collection, with an occupancy of 34% across 2,344 shows. The Tamil dubbed shows added ₹1 lakh with 9% occupancy across 34 shows.

Irumudi was released on August 21. It went on to clash with Yash's Toxic, which released a week later.

Irumudi Box Office recap Irumudi has maintained a strong grip at the ticket window after its opening business of ₹15.30 crore net on day 1. As collections improved, the film collected ₹92.15 crore net in its opening week. It was marked by steady growth through the opening weekend, reaching ₹19 crore on Day 3, its highest single-day collection so far. The film remained mostly stable through the first-week weekdays, with collections staying above ₹6 crore each day.

In its second week, Irumudi recorded ₹10.10 crore on Day 8, followed by ₹12.30 crore on Day 9 and ₹15 crore on Day 10, before the expected weekday slump. By Day 14, the film had added ₹57.60 crore in its second week, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹149.75 crore.

It is all set to enter its third week on Friday, September 4.

Irumudi Box Office Collection Worldwide Out of India, Irumudi recorded ₹21.80 crore as its gross collections so far. It added ₹15 lakh overseas on Day 14, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹195.80 crore.