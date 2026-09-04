Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar's film unstoppable, grosses ₹200 cr worldwide

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar's latest Telugu outing, Irumudi, refuses to slow down as it is heading towards its third weekend. The film has surpassed the ₹200 crore mark (gross collection) as per the film team. The film has received a positive response from critics and the audience.

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However, film tracker Sacnilk is yet to confirm the ₹200 crore milestone for Irumudi.

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14 According to the website, the Ravi Teja-starrer collected ₹3.60 crore net in India across 2,378 shows on day 14. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 33.6% on Thursday, pushing its total India net collection to ₹149.75 crore.

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The film was released in Tamil and Telugu languages. The original Telugu version raked in ₹3.59 crore to the Day 14 India collection, with an occupancy of 34% across 2,344 shows. The Tamil dubbed shows added ₹1 lakh with 9% occupancy across 34 shows.

Irumudi was released on August 21. It went on to clash with Yash's Toxic, which released a week later.

Irumudi Box Office recap Irumudi has maintained a strong grip at the ticket window after its opening business of ₹15.30 crore net on day 1. As collections improved, the film collected ₹92.15 crore net in its opening week. It was marked by steady growth through the opening weekend, reaching ₹19 crore on Day 3, its highest single-day collection so far. The film remained mostly stable through the first-week weekdays, with collections staying above ₹6 crore each day.

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In its second week, Irumudi recorded ₹10.10 crore on Day 8, followed by ₹12.30 crore on Day 9 and ₹15 crore on Day 10, before the expected weekday slump. By Day 14, the film had added ₹57.60 crore in its second week, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹149.75 crore.

It is all set to enter its third week on Friday, September 4.

Irumudi Box Office Collection Worldwide Out of India, Irumudi recorded ₹21.80 crore as its gross collections so far. It added ₹15 lakh overseas on Day 14, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹195.80 crore.

About Irumudi Irumudi tells the story of an alcoholic father, Trinadh (played by Ravi Teja), with a violent past. He decides to undertake a 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha after his daughter Manikanta's request (played by Nakshathra). Priya Bhavani Shankar stars as his wife Kaveri. During this period, he must quit drinking and face his inner demons, but when a series of mysterious abductions and murders targeting young girls take place in the village, Trinadh must find a way even when he is not supposed to get involved in violence.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.