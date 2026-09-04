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Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar's film unstoppable, grosses ₹200 cr worldwide

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Irumudi stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Nakshathra. The film team shared its worldwide box office numbers ahead of third week.

Sneha Biswas
Published4 Sep 2026, 12:10 AM IST
Irumudi to hit its third week at the box office on Friday.
Irumudi to hit its third week at the box office on Friday.
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Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar's latest Telugu outing, Irumudi, refuses to slow down as it is heading towards its third weekend. The film has surpassed the 200 crore mark (gross collection) as per the film team. The film has received a positive response from critics and the audience.

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However, film tracker Sacnilk is yet to confirm the 200 crore milestone for Irumudi.

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14

According to the website, the Ravi Teja-starrer collected 3.60 crore net in India across 2,378 shows on day 14. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 33.6% on Thursday, pushing its total India net collection to 149.75 crore.

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The film was released in Tamil and Telugu languages. The original Telugu version raked in 3.59 crore to the Day 14 India collection, with an occupancy of 34% across 2,344 shows. The Tamil dubbed shows added 1 lakh with 9% occupancy across 34 shows.

Irumudi was released on August 21. It went on to clash with Yash's Toxic, which released a week later.

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Irumudi Box Office recap

Irumudi has maintained a strong grip at the ticket window after its opening business of 15.30 crore net on day 1. As collections improved, the film collected 92.15 crore net in its opening week. It was marked by steady growth through the opening weekend, reaching 19 crore on Day 3, its highest single-day collection so far. The film remained mostly stable through the first-week weekdays, with collections staying above 6 crore each day.

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In its second week, Irumudi recorded 10.10 crore on Day 8, followed by 12.30 crore on Day 9 and 15 crore on Day 10, before the expected weekday slump. By Day 14, the film had added 57.60 crore in its second week, taking its total domestic net collection to 149.75 crore.

It is all set to enter its third week on Friday, September 4.

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Irumudi Box Office Collection Worldwide

Out of India, Irumudi recorded 21.80 crore as its gross collections so far. It added 15 lakh overseas on Day 14, taking its worldwide gross collection to 195.80 crore.

About Irumudi

Irumudi tells the story of an alcoholic father, Trinadh (played by Ravi Teja), with a violent past. He decides to undertake a 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha after his daughter Manikanta's request (played by Nakshathra). Priya Bhavani Shankar stars as his wife Kaveri. During this period, he must quit drinking and face his inner demons, but when a series of mysterious abductions and murders targeting young girls take place in the village, Trinadh must find a way even when he is not supposed to get involved in violence.

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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