Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar's film unstoppable, grosses ₹200 cr worldwide

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar's latest Telugu outing, Irumudi, refuses to slow down as it is heading towards its third weekend. The film has surpassed the ₹200 crore mark (gross collection) as per the film team. The film has received a positive response from critics and the audience.
However, film tracker Sacnilk is yet to confirm the ₹200 crore milestone for Irumudi.
According to the website, the Ravi Teja-starrer collected ₹3.60 crore net in India across 2,378 shows on day 14. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 33.6% on Thursday, pushing its total India net collection to ₹149.75 crore.
The film was released in Tamil and Telugu languages. The original Telugu version raked in ₹3.59 crore to the Day 14 India collection, with an occupancy of 34% across 2,344 shows. The Tamil dubbed shows added ₹1 lakh with 9% occupancy across 34 shows.
Irumudi was released on August 21. It went on to clash with Yash's Toxic, which released a week later.
Irumudi has maintained a strong grip at the ticket window after its opening business of ₹15.30 crore net on day 1. As collections improved, the film collected ₹92.15 crore net in its opening week. It was marked by steady growth through the opening weekend, reaching ₹19 crore on Day 3, its highest single-day collection so far. The film remained mostly stable through the first-week weekdays, with collections staying above ₹6 crore each day.
In its second week, Irumudi recorded ₹10.10 crore on Day 8, followed by ₹12.30 crore on Day 9 and ₹15 crore on Day 10, before the expected weekday slump. By Day 14, the film had added ₹57.60 crore in its second week, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹149.75 crore.
It is all set to enter its third week on Friday, September 4.
Out of India, Irumudi recorded ₹21.80 crore as its gross collections so far. It added ₹15 lakh overseas on Day 14, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹195.80 crore.
Irumudi tells the story of an alcoholic father, Trinadh (played by Ravi Teja), with a violent past. He decides to undertake a 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha after his daughter Manikanta's request (played by Nakshathra). Priya Bhavani Shankar stars as his wife Kaveri. During this period, he must quit drinking and face his inner demons, but when a series of mysterious abductions and murders targeting young girls take place in the village, Trinadh must find a way even when he is not supposed to get involved in violence.