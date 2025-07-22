Is Aamir Khan making a film on the Meghalaya Murder Case? Actor responds

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has publicly dismissed recent speculation that he is planning a film based on the high-profile Meghalaya murder case. In a candid interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khan addressed the circulating rumours head-on and clarified his stance on the matter.

“There is no truth to these reports,” the actor said firmly. “I honestly don’t know where these stories start.”

The rumours had been steadily gaining traction, with various outlets suggesting that Khan was not only conceptualising a film inspired by the case but was also actively monitoring developments related to it.

When Did The Rumours Begin? The buzz intensified after a Times Now report cited unnamed sources allegedly close to Khan, claiming, “Aamir Khan is closely following the updates on the Meghalaya murder case. He has personally tracked and discussed with his close circle the updates on the details. There might be a development on the subject from his production too.”

Despite the media speculation, Khan and his production house have made no official announcements linking them to the case or any project based on it. The lack of concrete confirmation did little to stop the rumour mill from spinning—until now.

As it stands, Khan appears to have no involvement—creative or otherwise—with any film related to the Meghalaya murder case. His focus, for now, remains on upcoming projects that have been officially announced.

Aamir Khan was last seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, which was an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film, ‘Campeones’. It is also a spiritual sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’.