Is Aneet Padda a Nepo Kid? Are both mother and father Bollywood filmmakers? Here’s the truth

If you search “Aneet Padda Nepo Kid” on Google, one of the first search results is a Reddit post that discusses the privileges of the Saiyaara actress. The post claims that she was “already born with connections”. So, is Aneet Padda a Nepo Kid? Let’s find out.

The Reddit post is just a reflection of a wide curiosity about Aneet Padda, who stars opposite Ahaan Panday. The lead actor of the Mohit Suri directorial comes from a privileged background. He is Ananya Panday’s cousin. His father is actor Chunky Panday’s brother, Chikki Panday.

Meanwhile, the Reddit post claims Aneet Padda has strong links to the film industry, with her parents being Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia. For the uninitiated, Nitya Mehra is the director of Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

Karan Kapadia is the director of Big Girls Don’t Cry. The Amazon Prime Video web series stars Aneet Padda among others.

The Reddit post claims the connection makes the 22-year-old actress a Nepo Kid, rather than an outsider. However, the fact is the entire post is based on false information. Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia became parents in 2019. They are not Aneet Padda’s parents.

The confusion probably stems from Aneet Padda calling them her “Bombay parents” for their support during the OTT show. Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia mentored the young actress closely.

Is Aneet Padda a Nepo Kid? Aneet Padda, born on October 14, 2002, comes from a middle-class family in Amritsar. While not much about Aneet Padda’s mother and father is publicly available, it is reported that they prefer to remain private. Her mother reportedly supported her decision to choose acting as a profession.

Aneet Padda studied at Spring Dale Senior School in Amritsar. She started her showbiz journey as a teenager, modelling during her college years at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi.

Before her big break with Yash Raj Films in Saiyaara, she acted in a number of ad films for companies like Nescafé, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Paytm. Her Instagram posts from 2022 feature the ad films.

Aneet Padda’s first on-screen role was as an extra in Kajol’s 2022 film Salaam Venky. Her real break came in 2024 with Big Girls Don’t Cry on Amazon Prime. In this series, she acted with Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen and Zoya Hussain.