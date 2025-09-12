Is Cillian Murphy playing Voldemort in HBO's Harry Potter series? Here's what he revealed

HBO's Harry Potter recently confirmed its three leads, playing Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. It is set to premiere in 2027.

Sneha Biswas
Published12 Sep 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Cillian Murphy reacts to claims of playing Voldemort in HBO's Harry Potter series.
Cillian Murphy reacts to claims of playing Voldemort in HBO's Harry Potter series.(AFP)

HBO's Harry Potter series, which is among the much-anticipated shows, dedicated to the original Harry Potter books, is all set to arrive in 2027. As production kicks off at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in the UK, fans are eagerly awaiting cast announcements. While the iconic trio—Harry, Hermione, and Ron—have already been revealed, rumours suggest that actor Cillian Murphy may take on the role of Voldemort in the reboot series.

Cillian Murphy on rumours of playing Voldemort in Harry Potter series

But, how true are the rumours?

Murphy reacted to the claims recently.

During a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cillian Murphy set the record straight, dismissing speculations of him taking the role of the villain in the HBO show.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Murphy said, admitting that he is aware of the rumours, thanks to his kids.

“I mean, also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes," the actor added.

HBO's Harry Potter series cast

Recently, Warwick Davis was confirmed to reprise his role of Professor Filius Flitwick in the series.

HBO shared the news in a post on Instagram with a photo of Davis standing on the steps of the Hogwarts Express, which read number 5977.

As we return Back to Hogwarts, HBO’s Harry Potter series reveals its newest faces. We are charmed to announce the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Flitwick, and also welcome Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Leigh Gill as Griphook," the channel posted.

Confirmed cast members of the Harry Potter series are John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

Meanwhile, the show will be led by Dominic McLaughlin as the titular boy wizard, Harry Potter. While Arabella Stanton will be seen as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout is going to be the Ron Weasley.

When will Harry Potter Series premiere

The show, helmed by showrunner-writer Francesca Gardiner, is directed by Mark Mylod. It is set to premiere in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

EntertainmentOTT
