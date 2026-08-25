Is CJP's viral face Riya Yadav joining Bigg Boss 20? Salman Khan drops a twist

The Bigg Boss 20 line-up is still taking shape, and the latest promo has added a new twist before the Salman Khan-hosted reality show premieres on September 6.

CJP's Rhiya Yadav to join Bigg Boss 20? Two potential contestants have now been introduced. But there is room for only one.

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Riya Yadav and Luv Gill are competing for a spot inside the Bigg Boss house, with the final decision being left to viewers. Salman explains in the new promo that fans can vote for the contestant they want to see on the show, with the candidate receiving the higher number of votes securing the place.

It gives viewers a direct role in deciding part of this season's cast even before the contestants enter the house.

Yadav, who also goes by Rhiya Ahir, has emerged as one of the more recognisable names among the two after gaining widespread attention during the CJP protests in Mumbai last month. A model, actress and entrepreneur, she became one of the defining faces of the demonstrations after images and videos of her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van carrying detained protesters spread rapidly online.

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The now-viral image showed Yadav, dressed in a grey hoodie and standing in heavy rain, with her arms outstretched in the path of the vehicle near Shivaji Park in Dadar.

She reportedly remained there for around 40 minutes as protesters were being taken away, refusing to let the van move and demanding that those inside be released. The striking photograph and video turned her into one of the most widely discussed figures associated with the Mumbai protests.

Yadav had joined the demonstrations held in solidarity with the wider CJP movement over alleged irregularities in examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Also Read | Viral Mumbai model during NEET stir files cyber complaint over online harassment

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She later said she had acted after seeing detainees, including women, packed into the police vehicle. The episode brought her sudden national attention and made her a prominent face of the protests on social media.

Luv Gill, meanwhile, is already known to audiences through her work in Punjabi entertainment. She appeared in the television show Tu Patang Main Dor and made her film debut with Kudiyan Jawan Bapu Pareshan. Her other film credits include Shakar Bare and Haterz.

The public vote now puts the two contenders in a direct contest for the final place. One will enter the house. The other will miss out.

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar on September 6, with the voting outcome expected to determine which of the two women joins the final line-up of contestants.

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