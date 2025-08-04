Is Dhanush dating Mrunal Thakur after divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth? Fans react to viral video

Actor Dhanush appears to be making headlines once again, this time not for a film release but for his rumoured romantic link with actress Mrunal Thakur. Speculation took off after the Atrangi Re actor was seen attending Mrunal’s birthday celebration on August 1.

Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur spark dating rumours after public appearances Adding fuel to the rumours, Dhanush was also spotted in Mumbai at the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, starring Mrunal and Ajay Devgn. The premiere, held on the same day as her birthday, saw the actor flying in from Chennai for the event.

A video from the night, now circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), shows a warm exchange between the two actors. In the clip, Mrunal can be seen leaning in to speak privately with Dhanush during their brief conversation.

Internet's reaction to the rumours The video was shared with the caption: “Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating?” Reactions from fans flooded social media shortly after.

One user exclaimed, “Wait what! Dhanush is dating #MrunalThakur? That's new, lol (sic).”

Another chimed in with a simple, "Dhanush dating Mrunal Thakur (sic)."

A third asked, “Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? (sic).”

The dating rumours follow Dhanush’s separation from Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. The couple, who were married in 2004, announced their split in 2022 after 18 years of marriage. They share two sons and had been seen as one of Tamil cinema’s most high-profile pairs.

