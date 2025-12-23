Is Dhurandhar slowing down? Bollywood movie no longer number 1; check Day 18 box office collection

Dhurandhar has been setting records almost every day since its release. Day 18 is the first time in over a week that it has slipped from the top spot in the all-time charts (India net). Dhurandhar’s Day 18 (third Monday) box office collection may disappoint fans.

From Day 12 to Day 17, it was ranked number 1 in Hindi film history for each daily collection. It stayed ahead of blockbusters like Pathaan, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava on every single day in this period.

However, on Day 18, Dhurandhar collected ₹16.5 crore, with the total Indian net at ₹572.25 crore. This figure is strong but not enough to claim the historical number 1 rank for that day.

Pushpa 2 holds the highest Day 18 record with ₹26.75 crore. Stree 2 is also ahead with ₹22 crore. Dhurandhar comes in at number 3 in India net collection among Hindi films.

The dip does not signal a slowdown because its overall weekend trend remains strong. It simply means Day 18 already had higher benchmarks set by earlier blockbusters.

The last time Dhurandhar did not lead the historical chart was on Day 11 (2nd Monday). Even with ₹30.5 crore, it was at number 4 because other films had historic numbers.

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 minted ₹54 crore, Stree 2 earned ₹42.4 crore, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan collected ₹34.26 crore on Day 11.

However, on Day 10, Dhurandhar topped the chart with ₹58 crore. Pushpa 2 was at number 2 with ₹46 crore while Chhaava was at the third position with ₹40 crore.

Dhurandhar continued to lead the box office on Day 8 and Day 9. On Day 8, it delivered ₹32.5 crore, beating Pushpa 2 ( ₹27 crore) and Chhaava ( ₹23.5 crore).

On Day 9, it rose even higher, reaching ₹53 crore, and again topped all films on the historical list for that day. Chhaava posted ₹44 crore to claim the second spot. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was at number 3 with a collection of ₹32.47 crore.

Can Dhurandhar reclaim top spot on Day 19? With Dhurandhar already delivering historic numbers, fans have set an extremely-high standard for Aditya Dhar’s directorial. Now, it will be interesting to see if it can top Day 19.

Presently, Day 19 is ruled by SRK’s Pathaan ( ₹12.6 crore), followed by Pushpa 2 ( ₹10.5 crore) and Baahubali 2 ( ₹6.95 crore). So, Dhurandhar fans, do you think the top position is up for grabs?