Is Dhurandhar slowing down? Bollywood movie no longer number 1; check Day 18 box office collection

For the first time in over a week that Dhurandhar has slipped from the top spot in the all-time charts (India net). Check its Day 18 box office collection.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Dec 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Is Dhurandhar slowing down? Bollywood movie no longer number 1; check Day 18 box office collection
Is Dhurandhar slowing down? Bollywood movie no longer number 1; check Day 18 box office collection(Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Music)

Dhurandhar has been setting records almost every day since its release. Day 18 is the first time in over a week that it has slipped from the top spot in the all-time charts (India net). Dhurandhar’s Day 18 (third Monday) box office collection may disappoint fans.

From Day 12 to Day 17, it was ranked number 1 in Hindi film history for each daily collection. It stayed ahead of blockbusters like Pathaan, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava on every single day in this period.

Also Read | Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh eyes ₹900 cr worldwide

However, on Day 18, Dhurandhar collected 16.5 crore, with the total Indian net at 572.25 crore. This figure is strong but not enough to claim the historical number 1 rank for that day.

Pushpa 2 holds the highest Day 18 record with 26.75 crore. Stree 2 is also ahead with 22 crore. Dhurandhar comes in at number 3 in India net collection among Hindi films.

The dip does not signal a slowdown because its overall weekend trend remains strong. It simply means Day 18 already had higher benchmarks set by earlier blockbusters.

Also Read | Doodh Soda: What is the viral Dhurandhar drink from Pakistan?

The last time Dhurandhar did not lead the historical chart was on Day 11 (2nd Monday). Even with 30.5 crore, it was at number 4 because other films had historic numbers.

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 minted 54 crore, Stree 2 earned 42.4 crore, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan collected 34.26 crore on Day 11.

However, on Day 10, Dhurandhar topped the chart with 58 crore. Pushpa 2 was at number 2 with 46 crore while Chhaava was at the third position with 40 crore.

Dhurandhar continued to lead the box office on Day 8 and Day 9. On Day 8, it delivered 32.5 crore, beating Pushpa 2 ( 27 crore) and Chhaava ( 23.5 crore).

Also Read | Loved ‘Dhurandhar’? 8 must-watch spy films and series this holiday season

On Day 9, it rose even higher, reaching 53 crore, and again topped all films on the historical list for that day. Chhaava posted 44 crore to claim the second spot. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was at number 3 with a collection of 32.47 crore.

Can Dhurandhar reclaim top spot on Day 19?

With Dhurandhar already delivering historic numbers, fans have set an extremely-high standard for Aditya Dhar’s directorial. Now, it will be interesting to see if it can top Day 19.

Presently, Day 19 is ruled by SRK’s Pathaan ( 12.6 crore), followed by Pushpa 2 ( 10.5 crore) and Baahubali 2 ( 6.95 crore). So, Dhurandhar fans, do you think the top position is up for grabs?

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

 
 
Entertainment
