Is Emraan Hashmi starring as Bade Saheb in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2? Here's what we know about cast leak

The excitement around Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues to grow as makers haven't officially revealed characters. The film is all set to release next month. Ahead of its release, several reports have hinted at a possible cast leak, claiming that Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are likely to be part of the upcoming sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 cast leak: Report Buzz around Dhurandhar 2 cast erupted after an alleged casting “leak” on Letterboxd. In the now deleted update, the film's official cast included several actors who were also a part of Dhurandhar, such as Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi.

Emraan Hashmi in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? While the film’s official cast list remained largely under wraps, Emraan Hashmi's name popped up among others. However, no further details about Hashmi's character were mentioned. Yami Gautam was also among the new addition to the cast if the now-viral post is considered.

“﻿As rival gangs, corrupt officials and a ruthless Major Iqbal close in, Hamza's mission for his country spirals into a bloody personal war where the line between patriot and monster disappears in the streets of Lyari,” the synopsis read.

Amid this, multiple reports suggested that Emraan Hashmi might be starring as the prime antagonist, Bade Sahab. The character, Bade Sahab, got multiple mentions in dialogues and notes in Dhurandhar 1. However, the character was never shown.

Fans believe that Hashmi might be the Bade Sahab, a code word for someone who is possibly linked to the real-life infamous crime world. However, neither Hashmi nor the makers have commented on these speculations.

View full Image Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Amid this, Reddit users reacted to the screenshots of the Letterboxd page and shared their excitement around Emraan Hashmi allegedly playing a negative role in Dhurandhar: The Revenege.

In the comments, a user wrote, "Damn, it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world, and we are just living in it.”

Another added, "Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented….watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie (Yami was of course magnificent).”

A different user said, “I want to understand how even cameo or special cast is allowed to revealed? Won't this spoil the whole surprise”.

Someone else commented, “Just looking at the casting makes me even more excited for the film.”

One more said, “I know it’s a stretch, but I really would’ve loved Emraan as Dawood from OUTIM. Slightly older version and also because the move ended hinting that he doesn’t operate from India anymore so it would’ve fit the storyline well.”

Dhurandhar Dhurandhar is a two-part film. The first part was released in the theatres on December 5 and is regarded as one of the biggest hits of Bollywood. It has rewritten box office history by beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 will be released on 19 March in a pan-India format, clashing with Kannada star Yash's upcoming film, Toxic.