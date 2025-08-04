Did The Gilded Age kill off George Russell? Morgan Spector reacts to shocking scene

The Gilded Age served its most shocking moment yet in Season 3 Episode 7 as George Russell, played by Morgan Spector, found himself at the center of a brazen assassination attempt, reports Decider. In a terrifying scene that concluded the episode, a delivery man entered Russell’s office and opened fire, taking down his aides before turning the gun on the powerful railroad magnate himself. As the screen went black, audiences were left reeling, with the fate of "Train Daddy" hanging in suspense. So, is Russell dead? Now, Morgan has dropped hints about his character’s fate, and the answers are intriguing, to say the least.

Did George survive? Morgan Spector reveals When Variety asked Morgan Spector, “How worried should we (viewers) be for George?”, the actor did not keep mum. “You should be very worried,” he replied. “In the 19th century, gunshot wounds from up close were extremely dangerous. Many people didn’t survive them. I don’t have a contract for next season yet, so who knows?” he added.

Though his comment raises concerns, not having a season four contract might simply spark speculation about his character’s fate. But it does not confirm anything, so fans should not lose hope just yet.

Morgan Spector says The Gilded Age mirrors today’s wealth divide Reflecting on the chilling parallels between fiction and real-world events, Spector shared a striking observation about The Gilded Age’s timely relevance. "When I read the script, it wasn’t that long after Luigi Mangione shot the United Healthcare CEO. I was like, [“The Gilded Age” creator] Julian Fellowes is clairvoyant. It redoubled my sense that there’s a way that this show, however subtly, however quietly, is really in dialogue with our current moment, simply by virtue of there being structural similarities between the two eras," he said.

"Both of these time periods have massive wealth and massive inequality. Both of them are characterized by industrial titans who are kind of swinging the state around by its tail. The consequences of that can be violence," he added.

The Gilded Age Season 3 is nearing its close, with only one episode left after the gripping Ex-Communicated. Next week’s episode is the season finale. But fans can breathe easy, as HBO has officially confirmed that the period drama is not ending just yet. The Gilded Age will return for a fourth season soon.

FAQs 1. Is The Gilded Age historically accurate? The Gilded Age mixes fiction with fact. While some parts are dramatized, many characters and events are inspired by real history.

2. Where can I watch season 3 of The Gilded Age? As of now, seven episodes of Season 3 have aired and are available to watch on HBO Max.