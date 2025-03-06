Is Honey Singh in trouble for ‘Maniac’? Actress Nitu Chandra moves Patna HC, alleges ‘women shown as just sex objects’

Bollywood actress Nitu Chandra has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Patna High Court against alleged vulgarity in singer Honey Singh's latest hit song 'Maniac'. The petition, expected to be heard later in March, names Honey Singh along with his collaborators, including lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi.

This action follows previous legal challenges to Honey Singh's music, as in 2013 when the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to interfere in a case against him for using obscene language in his songs.

Advertisement

In her petition, Patna-born actress, Nitu Chandra, has sought a direction from the High Court to the respondents to "amend the lyrics".

Nitu Chandra has contended that Honey Singh's song "portrays overt sexualisation", with "women shown as just sex objects".

She has also alleged that the song uses "Bhojpuri language to normalise vulgarity" and throws "women's empowerment out of the window".

Also Read | Badshah’s Pokemon song gets trolled by Yo Yo Honey Singh fans

Chandra demands ban on vulgar Bhojpuri songs Nitu Chandra has filed a PIL in the Patna High Court seeking a complete ban on vulgar Bhojpuri and Hindi songs. According to IndiaTv report, the actress argues that these songs make school-going girls feel unsafe.

As reported on IndiaTv, the actress said, ‘Vulgar Bhojpuri and Hindi songs are not leaving the girls and women going to school and college in Bihar and they are forced to walk on the road with their eyes down. Due to these songs, women do not even like to watch TV at home. Many singers singing such songs have gained fame today, which can become an obstacle in the development of society and country.’

Advertisement