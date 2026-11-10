Is IMAX becoming bigger than star power? How premium screens are driving box office success for films like Ramayana

For years, a film's box office success was closely linked to its star cast, director and franchise appeal. However, the growing popularity of premium theatrical formats such as IMAX is adding another factor to the equation. Audiences are increasingly willing to pay higher ticket prices for films that promise a bigger visual experience.

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IMAX and its impact on movies From Ramayana to The Odyssey and Godzilla Minus Zero, recent releases have highlighted how premium screens can contribute to theatrical collections.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes larger screens are helping films attract audiences, but their content remains the biggest factor.

"I think it's the premium formats and the larger the screens are, the more popularity or, how do I put it, the numbers keep piling up with every good film that comes in there," Adarsh said.

He added that films cannot depend only on advance to maintain their box office performance.

"Had it not been good enough, the film would have crashed on second or third day or after when the bookings got exhausted," he said.

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Ramayana and the appeal of premium screens Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is an example of a film designed for a large-screen experience. Its scale, visual effects and mythological setting make premium formats an important part of its theatrical appeal.

Adarsh believes audiences are becoming more conscious of the experience they receive for the money they spend.

"Please watch Ramayana on the largest screen next to you. Because I feel a film like this, or for that matter, any event film needs to be," he said, pointing to its visual effects and grandeur.

He added that IMAX has an advantage because audiences can enjoy such films on a much larger screen.

Godzilla Minus Zero and The Odyssey show the trend The trend is also visible internationally. Godzilla Minus Zero reportedly earned $21.3 million worldwide from IMAX screenings during its opening period, accounting for 34% of its global opening collection, according to IMAX's 9 November announcement.

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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is another example. Shot entirely using IMAX cameras, the film earned around $1.8 billion worldwide, according to Universal Pictures.

Entertainment industry tracker and box office analyst Ramesh Bala believes premium formats are becoming an important box office tool, although they have not replaced star power.

Also Read | IMAX advance bookings open in India for Nolan's The Odyssey

"IMAX is emerging as a major box office weapon, but it hasn't overtaken star power. Audiences today are increasingly willing to pay premium prices for a spectacular theatrical experience," Bala said.

He pointed to Godzilla Minus Zero, The Odyssey and Ramayana as examples of this shift.

"IMAX not only generates higher ticket revenues but also creates urgency among moviegoers," he added.

Bala believes the combination of star power, strong content and premium screens could become the ideal box office formula.

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For now, IMAX has not replaced popular actors or strong franchises as a box office draw. However, it is becoming an important reason for audiences to choose theatres over streaming platforms. A familiar star may bring viewers to a film, but a spectacular theatrical experience can give them another reason to stay invested.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.