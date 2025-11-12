Is it over? Timothée Chalamet’s interview reportedly leaves Kylie Jenner 'crushed'

Rumours are swirling that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have ended their relationship after two and a half years together. The speculation intensified after Chalamet was notably absent from Kris Jenner’s lavish 70th birthday celebration.

The event, hosted at Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills estate, drew a star-studded guest list — but the Wonka actor was missing, reportedly due to filming commitments.

What happened at Kris Jenner’s star-studded birthday party? The Kardashian-Jenner clan, fresh from celebrating Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday, gathered for Kris’s James Bond-themed bash. The family matriarch dazzled in a red gown and shared photos alongside Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Paris Hilton, and Martha Stewart.

Jenner expressed her gratitude on Instagram, writing, “I am beyond blessed and so very grateful for my precious family and friends.”

The event also featured performances by Bruno Mars and appearances from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. Kylie Jenner, dressed in a white gown, was seen enjoying the evening but appeared to be facing personal challenges linked to her relationship.

Are Kylie and Timothée really over? According to the Daily Mail, a source claimed, “This has happened before – but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him so that could well happen again.”

Another insider told the publication, “There is trouble in paradise, but they aren't completely over. He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him.”

How did the rumours begin? Speculation of a breakup escalated after images from the party showed Kylie attending solo. The pair, who first sparked romance rumours in April 2023, have largely kept their relationship private, appearing together only at select public events.

Chalamet further fuelled curiosity during a recent Vogue cover interview, where he remarked that he did not discuss his relationship with Jenner because there was not “anything to say”.