Is Jana Nayagan a remake of Balayya's Bhagavanth Kesari? Here’s the truth

As anticipation builds for ‘Jana Nayagan’, the upcoming Tamil political action film starring Vijay, speculation has swirled over whether it is a remake of the 2023 Telugu hit ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’. The question has become a talking point among fans and the wider cinema community, but there is no clear consensus from the filmmakers.

Is Jana Nayagan the remake of Bhagavanth Kesari? Reports suggesting that ‘Jana Nayagan’ is a remake gained traction after early industry chatter and online comparisons highlighted narrative similarities with ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Both films appear to feature a protagonist with a protective relationship with a young woman and confrontations with powerful antagonists, leading some to draw parallels. Netizens have pointed to these elements as evidence the Tamil film borrows heavily from the Telugu original.

The makers have, however, been cautious about labelling the project a remake. Director H Vinoth has responded to questions by neither confirming nor denying that ‘Jana Nayagan’ is a remake, instead urging audiences to wait for the full film before drawing conclusions. He described the project as “a pure Thalapathy Vijay film” and suggested that promotional material alone may not tell the full story.

Further complicating the narrative, reports indicate that the ‘Jana Nayagan’ team acquired the remake rights to ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ — not for the entire film but specifically for a key thematic scene addressing sensitive subject matter.

According to industry sources, this rights purchase was a precaution to avoid potential copyright issues, but does not imply that the plot or characters of the Tamil film are a straight adaptation.

‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ director Anil Ravipudi had also weighed in, suggesting that only after 'Jana Nayagan’s release will it be possible to assess how closely it aligns with his original work. His comments have left the question open rather than resolved.

At this stage, the most accurate description is that while ‘Jana Nayagan’ may draw inspiration from ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ or share thematic echoes, it is not officially confirmed as a direct remake.

More about ‘Jana Nayagan’ ‘Jana Nayagan’, which translates to People’s Hero, is a Tamil-language political action thriller directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, with Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani in supporting roles. It is intended to be Vijay’s final on-screen appearance before he shifts his focus fully to politics, and marks KVN Productions’ first Tamil film.

The project was officially announced in September 2024 under the working title ‘Thalapathy 69’, reflecting Vijay’s 69th film as a lead actor, with the final title revealed in January 2025. Filming began in Chennai in October 2024, followed by schedules in Payanoor and additional shoots back in Chennai, before wrapping in August 2025.