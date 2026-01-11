Is Kenjaku really Yuji Itadori’s mother? Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 2 delivers a shocking reveal

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 delivered one of the most talked-about plot twists in recent anime history when Episode 2 aired on 9 January 2026. After years of speculation about Yuji Itadori’s origins, the episode confirmed that the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku played a critical role in Yuji’s birth, using his mother’s body to conceive him.

The revelation has stunned viewers, fueling online discussion and heightened anticipation for the rest of the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen 3 SPOILERS: Is Kenjaku really Yuji Itadori's mother? The third season of the supernatural hit premiered on 8 January 2026 on Crunchyroll as part of the Culling Game arc, picking up the story after the devastating Shibuya Incident that left many characters changed forever.

Season 3 has been highly anticipated by fans of Gege Akutami’s manga, and its early episodes explore deeper lore and darker themes than earlier instalments.

For years, fans knew little about Yuji’s family beyond his grandfather Wasuke Itadori and his father, Jin Itadori, who appeared gentle and ordinary in flashbacks. However, Episode 2 of Season 3 confirmed that the woman who appeared to be Yuji’s mother, Kaori Itadori, was not truly herself at the time of Yuji’s conception.

Ancient sorcerer Kenjaku — known for manipulating cursed energy and bloodlines — had taken over her body, a fact evidenced by his distinctive cross scar on her forehead.

Kenjaku used this possession to give birth to Yuji as part of a deliberate plan to create a perfect vessel for cursed energy.

This twist reframes the origins of one of anime’s most beloved protagonists. Rather than being born through a conventional human union, Yuji was engineered through force-minded supernatural manipulation.

Kenjaku’s obsession with bloodlines and cursed creation is not new; centuries earlier, under the name Noritoshi Kamo, he created the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings, experiments that produced beings such as Choso, Eso and Kechizu. By using Kaori’s body, Kenjaku directly tied Yuji to these cursed figures, making him and Choso half-siblings in a way that merges science and sorcery.

The revelation has sparked a range of reactions among viewers on social media. Fans took to platforms such as X to share their shock and excitement. One user wrote: “Kenjaku being Yuji’s mom was an insane reveal,” capturing the sense of disbelief felt by many.

Others highlighted how the twist deepens the connection between Yuji and Choso, who had previously sensed a bond with him during the Shibuya Incident arc.

Some commentators have also discussed how this revelation reshapes interpretations of earlier events in the series. The knowledge that Yuji was born from Kenjaku’s plan adds weight to his role in the ongoing Culling Game narrative and raises questions about his agency and destiny as both a sorcerer and a vessel for powerful cursed spirits.

Researchers and fans alike note that this twist builds on Jujutsu Kaisen’s penchant for complex, morally ambiguous storytelling.

