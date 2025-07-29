Is Mission Impossible Final Reckoning a flop? See box office ahead of OTT release date, compared to other MI movies

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is close to ending its run in cinemas. However, it has not managed to earn even $600 million at the global box office. The Tom Cruise movie earned $196 million in the US and $395 million overseas, totalling $591 million.

The film likely won’t reach $600 million before its home video release. Despite being promoted as the series' grand finale, the action drama struggled to recover its massive $400 million budget.

To break even, it needed $800 million worldwide. However, it falls far behind.

Both this film and its predecessor, Dead Reckoning, took over five years to make and didn’t perform well due to high costs, COVID-19 delays and industry strikes.

Director Christopher McQuarrie returned, but his style seems less effective now. After all, he directed the most successful Mission Impossible film to date.

The business of Mission: Impossible movies Mission: Impossible – Fallout happens to be the highest-grossing MI movie, with $220.1 million at the domestic box office. In the global box office, it earned more than $790 million.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, also directed by McQuarrie, is the second best. It collected around $711 million worldwide. The 2015 film was the first MI movie McQuarrie directed.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned $196.6 million in the US, which makes it fourth in the franchise’s domestic box office rankings. It follows Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, which minted $695 million globally.

Though it had the strongest opening weekend ($64 million), it could cross only Rogue Nation ($195 million). Its immediate predecessor, Dead Reckoning, made only $172.6 million despite a wider release.

However, Mission: Impossible remains one of the biggest action franchises in the global market. As of July 2025, the total budget for all eight Mission: Impossible movies is approximately $1.52 billion. Their combined global box office earnings are around $4.80 billion.

However, it falls way short of the biggest of them all, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has earned $31 billion worldwide since 2008. However, if we exclude superheroes, the biggest “human action” franchise is Fast & Furious, with $7.22 billion global earnings from its 12 films.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning OTT release date While sharing a dramatic trailer of the movie, the makers of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earlier announced its OTT release date.