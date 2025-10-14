Is MTV really shutting down? What we know about the fate of its iconic music channels

MTV will reportedly shut down five of its iconic UK music channels by the end of 2025 after four decades, leaving many fans who enjoyed shows dejected. However, many on social media believed that the MTV as whole was closing its operations, which is untrue.

"I am really sad, and I'm a little bit in disbelief, and I know it's been a long time coming," she said. “We need to support these artists and we all need to dance again and listen to music. And I know we do that online in our own little bubbles, but MTV was the place where everything came together. So it really does break my heart,” BBC quoted former MTV VJ Simone Angel as saying.

Which MTV channels are shutting down? MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live are all set to go off the air after 31 December.

Is MTV shutting down entirely? "So wait, is MTV shutting down or they're just not doing music anymore which they haven't been doing in forever anyway, a social media user said. Another remarked, "MTV is planning to close all its channel by end of the year. I am heartbroken."

However, MTV HD, the network’s flagship channel, will not be impacted and will continue to broadcast as usual.

Why is MTV shutting down its music channels? Parent Company Paramount is reportedly planning to shut down MTV music channels in several countries, including Australia, Poland, France, and Brazil, as part of wider cost-cutting efforts. The move is part of a broader strategy to reduce expenses by up to $500 million across its global operations, according to BBC.

Back in August, the company also shut down Paramount Television Studios, which had been behind shows like the action series Jack Ryan and the children's fantasy series The Spiderwick Chronicles.

In the UK, the budget cuts led to layoffs that affected MTV’s local productions. As a result, original programs like Gonzo and Fresh Out UK were cancelled. Despite this, MTV’s music channels in the UK still maintained a modest viewership. According to the latest figures from BARB, MTV Music drew 1.3 million viewers in July, while MTV 90s attracted 949,000 viewers.

Going forward, the MTV brand will continue to live on through social media platforms and on Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+.