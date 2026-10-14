Is Nakul Dhull out of Bigg Boss 20? Gullu fight sparks eviction rumours, but makers remain silent

Social media influencer Nakul Dhull's stint on Bigg Boss 20 has come under scrutiny following reports that he was asked to leave the house after an alleged physical altercation with fellow contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu.

Nakul Dhull evicted from Bigg Boss? However, as of 13 October, the reported eviction remains unconfirmed, with no official statement from the show's makers or channel.

The speculation gained traction after entertainment portals reported that the confrontation took place shortly after Dhull entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show as a wildcard contestant. The alleged incident has raised questions about whether his journey ended almost as soon as it began.

The confrontation reportedly followed a dispute involving Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP. Dhull allegedly intervened in the argument, after which tensions escalated between him and Gullu. The two were reported to have pushed and shoved each other, prompting other housemates to step in.

The report further claimed that Bigg Boss subsequently instructed Dhull to leave the house. However, the sequence of events and the reported expulsion have not been independently confirmed by the show's production team.

What has been confirmed about Nakul Dhull's eviction? As of 13 October, there has been no official confirmation of Dhull's departure. Neither the programme's makers nor the channel had issued a statement establishing that he had been expelled following the alleged confrontation.

This distinction is important, as reports circulating online have presented the development as an eviction even though the show's official position remains unclear. Until a formal announcement or an episode confirms his exit, his status on the programme cannot be established conclusively.

Dhull's reported clash with Gullu comes at a time when the wildcard contestant was already attracting attention beyond the show's usual rivalries.

Why was Nakul Dhull in the spotlight before the reported fight? Before entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, Dhull had faced criticism over a controversial video featuring remarks about women. The issue resurfaced during his appearance on the show, where he addressed the backlash and discussed a related legal case with fellow contestants.

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In a conversation reported by The Times of India, Dhull maintained that his comments had been misunderstood and described himself as a “pro-feminist guy”. His explanation brought the controversy into the programme, placing his public image under renewed scrutiny.

Dhull, also known as Mitthu Don, is a content creator from Haryana who built a following through social media videos. His entry as a wildcard contestant was expected to introduce a new dynamic to the house.